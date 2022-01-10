ESSEX JUNCTION — Employees at Key Bank on Pearl Street reported a robbery to Essex Police at 5:03 p.m. Monday night.
According to the police report, employees at the bank described the male as Caucasian, approximately 6'0" tall, 170 lbs, wearing a camouflage jacket and green pants.
Essex Police say at this time, it is unknown if the male was armed. He fled in an unknown direction of travel prior to officers arriving on scene.
Video footage of the male was obtained, including a still image. Anyone with information as to the identity of the male involved is encouraged to contact the Essex Police Department.
