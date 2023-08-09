ESSEX JUNCTION — Following the July storm that caused catastrophic damages throughout much of southern Vermont, the Crescent Connector contractor was pulled away to do emergency repair work in the affected areas.
Engineer Rick Hamlon has since heard the contractor will be returning to work on the Crescent Connector project Aug. 14.
“Please keep in mind that construction is a fluid process and sometimes plans must change based upon weather, conditions found in the field, or other factors,” Hamlin stated.
