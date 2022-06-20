COLCHESTER / ESSEX — Traffic will be impacted this week at the intersection of state routes 2A and 289 in Colchester and Essex due to resurfacing.
The project began last week with milling operations on the southern end of VT Route 2A in Essex and progressed northerly into Colchester.
From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday, milling will continue to progress northerly to the end of the project limits on Route 2A at the intersection of Route 2A, U.S. Route 7 and SNR 127.
A guardrail replacement and shoulder repairs will also take place on Route 2A.
Traffic control will be present allowing for one lane of alternating travel. The Vermont Agency of Transportation estimates the entire project will be completed by Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.