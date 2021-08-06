These two construction projects are taking place in Essex this week.
Route 15 delays and detours
Work to install a multi-use path along Route 15 will cause lane closures at the intersection with Lime Kiln Road from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the week. Motorists should follow signed detour routes. This project will run through September.
VT 289 ramp closure
Culvert replacement work at the intersection of Route 117 and VT 289 will cause two-way traffic, lane shifts, minimal delays and the closure of the westbound on-ramp for VT 289. Motorists must use the VT 289 eastbound on-ramp instead.
The speed limit has been reduced to 30mph within the construction zone, and motorists are urged to slow down while traveling through the area. An October completion date is expected.
Here are a few other traffic delays to be aware of in Chittenden County.
Lane shifts during peak commuting hours in Williston
Waterline work at the intersection of Industrial Ave and VT Route 2 and additional work within the area will cause lane shifts and extended delays during peak commuting hours this week.
Motorists on Route 2 should plan for extra travel time, and traffic control will be present. The project will continue through fall 2023.
Minor delays on Route 15 in Underhill
Sidewalk construction and drainage work will cause minor delays along VT Route 15 starting at the intersection with Park Street extending to Dumas Road, and will occasionally close parts of Park Street during the day. October is the anticipated completion date.
One-lane travel on Route 7 in Winooski
Concrete repair work on Route 7 just after the Winooski River Bridge extending north to the intersection with West Allen Street, and on West Allen between Route 15 and Follett Street will reduce traffic to one lane from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. This project should be completed by October.
Kimball and Marshall Avenues closed in Williston and South Burlington
A bridge replacement over Muddy Brook connecting Williston and South Burlington is closing Kimball/Marshall Aves to all through traffic. Detour signs will be in place.
