Essex High School stock

Essex High School is located at 2 Education Dr. 

 File photo

Boy’s Basketball Players:

Metro Division:

First team: Thomas Price

Girl’s Basketball Players

Metro Division:

Player of the year: Paige Winter

First team: Emilyrose Mercier

Honorable mention: Cailey Appenzeller, Essex; Emma Whitney

Boy’s Hockey Players

Division 1:

Player of the year: Justin Prim 

First Team:

Defense: Braedon Hemenway

Second Team:

Forward: Tobey Cram

Goalie: Ian Boutin

Third Team

Forward: Matthew Cincotta

Girl’s Hockey Players:

Tier 1 All Stars

Player of the year: Taylor Senecal

Academic All Stars

*Seniors with minimum cumulative 3.5 grade-point average.

Ashley Stempek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you