Boy’s Basketball Players:
Metro Division:
First team: Thomas Price
Girl’s Basketball Players
Metro Division:
Player of the year: Paige Winter
First team: Emilyrose Mercier
Honorable mention: Cailey Appenzeller, Essex; Emma Whitney
Boy’s Hockey Players
Division 1:
Player of the year: Justin Prim
First Team:
Defense: Braedon Hemenway
Second Team:
Forward: Tobey Cram
Goalie: Ian Boutin
Third Team
Forward: Matthew Cincotta
Girl’s Hockey Players:
Tier 1 All Stars
Player of the year: Taylor Senecal
Academic All Stars
*Seniors with minimum cumulative 3.5 grade-point average.
Ashley Stempek
