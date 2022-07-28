ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction has narrowed its search for the new city manager down to two candidates: Regina Mahony, planning program manager for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission; and Coralee Holm, director of community engagement and innovation for the City of South Burlington.
Both women joined a Zoom meeting on Monday, July 25 to answer questions from Essex Junction community members.
The call began with a slideshow presentation delivered by Mahony detailing where she’s from and the relevant skills she has for the role.
“[I’m] uniquely suited to see things holistically and excel at finding a balance between varying policy positions for the greater good of the community as a whole,” Mahony’s slide stated.
With a map showing most of the U.S. and parts of Canada, Mahony detailed where she’s from; starting with Freeport, Long Island where she grew up, all the way to Bamfield, Vancouver Island in British Columbia where she spent a semester of her undergrad.
Mahony’s first job out of grad school was with the Farmington River Watershed Association in Connecticut. There, she realized she wanted to do municipal work.
“Ultimately I realized the rubber hits the road at the municipal level,” Mahony said.
Once Mahony answered her 20 minutes of questions and the community members filled out feedback forms for the city counselors, Holm turned on her microphone and introduced herself to the group.
Holm did not have a slideshow prepared, instead, she spoke directly about herself and the skills she holds.
“Really, I want to hear what’s important to the community and what questions they have to learn more about me…so I’m going to keep my remarks short,” Holm said.
Holm is a ninth-generation Vermonter living in St. Albans and a mom of three teenagers and two step-daughters. She also has three grandchildren.
Outside of her position with the City of South Burlington, Holm and her family own a maple syrup operation that she works on with her husband.
The Q&A session began with interim City Manager Brad Luck explaining to the public how the process would work. He encouraged people to type their questions into the Q&A chat feature on Zoom.
Community members were able to ask anonymous questions or to ask questions with their names signed. Luck scanned the questions to ensure they were “legal, respectful and appropriate.”
Questions the candidates were not able to answer in the twenty-minute time frame were forwarded to the city councilors to ask in the individual meetings they conducted Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27 in executive session.
The following are three questions both candidates were asked that the Reporter chose to highlight in this article. The full Q&A session can be found here.
What are your experiences and expectations regarding managing a full city budget?
Regina:
I think the process has lots of input from the department heads. I look forward to working with the director of finance to put that budget together, especially for the first time, really as a city on its own.
I've looked at all of the municipal agreements between the Town of Essex and the City of Essex Junction and look forward to making sure that those contracted services are incorporated and again, sort of monitoring over time that those situations are working.
I think also it’s really going to be important to sort of think about the best use of the ARPA funds, the American Rescue Plan Funds, that can really be used for a variety of reasons, but definitely have a timeline to them.
And I really want to make sure that those resources are being used in the best way possible in the city because it's definitely one-time funding and with that, we really need to be aware and concerned about not using it in such a way that sort of grows a service that we would not necessarily be able to continue to do after that timeframe is over.
Coralee:
For me, a full city budget pertains to both the general funds, enterprise funds and then the capital improvement program. And so what I sometimes see is the capital improvement, the CIP, there are grand visions, and we have to manage funding for that.
What I have seen is sometimes the HR [human resources] component — the people part for additional services — doesn't always get added. So I'd be interested in what the planning is for that as far as maintenance of operations as services grow or change.
I'm used to building that budget with department heads; we do that as a collaborative effort. Also looking to the community for any input. My typical process, working with our team, with the finance director, to get the information out and reach out to committees to find out what their areas of concern or things that they want in the budget.
So when we're looking at the budget, of course, we want to meet budget every year. We love it when it comes in and you've got 65% or higher of voters saying yes to the budget and did not have a defeated budget.
And I find that it's important to plan for the unknown. It's important to plan for the future, both in projects and growth but also for the personnel because, you know, there is a balance there.
How will you manage our contract with the police department and deal with the fact that our laws are enforced by a department that you will not supervise?
Regina:
So I think that's a great question. I was pretty happy to read the police contract with the Town and there really is, there's acknowledgment in there for the city manager to work collectively with the town manager, though it is very clear that this is a town department and personnel management is by the town.
I think there's definitely room for communication and information from available options for the city manager to be in communication and have sit down meetings collectively with the police chief, the town manager and the city manager.
So I think that that is really a great system set up, I think also the city is still going to be paying a decent amount for that service. So I don't know that the city is in a bad place in terms of taking a harder stance if the city feels like the town is not managing that department well.
But I've got confidence that at least I have a good relationship with Greg Duggan [Town Manager] and feel pretty confident that that relationship will be two-way communication and hopefully if there are any issues in the city, certainly there are opportunities to address those.
Coralee:
I'm looking forward to, if I have this opportunity, learning more about the police department and the operations there, and then collaboration, obviously, with the town managers and developing the relationship with the police chief and his personnel there directly.
So figuring out how that works, but really advocating and hopefully having a good working relationship as to how the police are serving the community and making sure that we're getting the service that we're paying for.
It's a new model for me, coming from South Burlington where we have our own police department, but I'm used to working with them very closely. I know other communities who also contract for services and have talked to some of those colleagues about things that may be challenging or not.
I think first is really just to learn ‘how does it work now?’ How do we make sure that we're getting what we pay for and ad if there are issues we talk about them together with the town managers as well as police chief and myself.
How do you plan to use diverse and inclusive engagement within our community?
Regina:
So I think really a part of this work is not making sure or not expecting everybody to come to the city meetings and to come and volunteer on boards. I think part of it is a little bit in this work of reaching out to communities and getting a sense of what their priorities are.
I think we, I actually just had a training at RPC [Regional Planning Commission] today, starting to think a little bit about how planners aren't just folks who have those titles and education to do that work.
Everybody can be a citizen planner, and everybody has thoughts and issues about how to improve things in their city so that they'll feel more safe out on the street. So I think it's really working to develop those relationships with those folks so that their issues are front and center in the work that the city is doing.
This is certainly easier said than done, but as opposed to the city having a particular project and going to residents and asking for feedback. I think it needs to be much more, not just sort of give and take relationship like that, it's really got to be clear that the city is taking the information from these folks and what their issues are and really doing something about it as best as possible.
Then ultimately, hopefully, there's more diversity on the actual commissions and boards itself. Because for better or worse, the decision-making and the powers set up in a democratic way, the way that we have it and ideally, we would have much more diverse representation on those boards that better reflect the residents of the city. But that's not going to happen until there's relationship building first and trust. First in these communities.
Coralee:
Yes, so it becomes ever more important to go to where residents, visitors, businesses are in the community. You know, I'm sure here in Essex, there are, what I've experienced in South Burlington, is community meetings are great, but probably low turnout.
People are busy. I think with the advent of COVID, that pushed things forward for Zoom meetings and ways for, you know, folks to be able to pop in while they're at home making dinner or whatever it may be.
But what's been successful, that I've experienced thus far is getting out to where folks are. So if there are places where there's affordable housing, perhaps if there's an apartment complex, getting there and having a barbecue for the kids. If there's families there, senior facilities, get in to see the seniors and have those conversations, working with the school district to see if there are ways to share information out or get information back to piggyback on events or, or ways that they're collecting information.
So really collaborating with folks that are already communicating with the populations. One way now that we utilize more is, you know, getting into the churches. If there was a youth group of some sort and we try to connect with parents in that way. Also, you know, in newsletters that we put out, we also share that with the school district. So they share out our information and we share links to theirs.
I think that's the job of not just the city manager but of the committees, of the city council, of department heads to have those communications and then share that information with each other.
