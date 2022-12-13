ESSEX JUNCTION — City of Essex Junction utility bills were mailed out to residents on Dec. 9 with a printed due date of Dec. 30, but because of delays in the printing and mailing process of the bills, the City is extending the due date.
The City is available for questions regarding utility billing, final meter reads and other water inquiries at (802)-878-6943 ext 1707 or utility@essexjunction.org.
