ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction posted a message from City Council President Andrew Brown March 30 regarding an error in the 2023 Town Meeting Day ballot, stating the ballot is still valid.
The post came a few hours after a resident posted in a private City of Essex Junction community Facebook group calling attention to a typo under Article 3. The ballot references section 206 (b) of the City’s charter when it should state section 206 (a).
“In consultation with the City’s attorney, this is not a material error, and the results will still be valid,” Brown stated.
Article 3 of the ballot proposes striking language from the City’s charter that keeps a city councilor from holding a compensated municipal role before one year has passed since their elected term ended.
This language is not found in any other Vermont municipal charters according to Brown.
Read more about the other articles on the April 11 ballot here.
“As a reminder, when you are voting on Charter changes, you are voting on the amendments to the Charter and not the entire section,” Brown states.
For more information on the Annual Meeting, City Councilors and City Manager Regina Mahony will be holding coffee chats at the following dates and locations:
-1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Nomad Coffee
-7:30 a.m. Monday, April 3 at Nest Coffee and Bakery
-9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Martone’s Market
-9 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at Boxcar Bakery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.