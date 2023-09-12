ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction recently hired its new City planner Jennifer Marbl, whose official start date was Aug. 28. Marble was among 57 applicants for the job.
Marbl joins the community coming from Texas. She has training and experience in architecture and planning and studied Urban Planning in Norway.
“[Marbl] is interested in urban design and urban renewable energy systems. We are excited to have [her] join the team as a Planner at the City of Essex Junction,” City Manager Regina Mahony said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.