ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction has announced the hiring of Christopher Yuen as the new Community Development Director. Yuen’s first day in the position is Feb. 6.
Yuen currently works as the Transportation and Community Planner for DuBois & King, a multi-disciplined consulting agency that provides planning, engineering, and construction phase services for many different areas in the industry.. His responsibilities include working with Vermont communities to plan and design public spaces and improve safety for road users.
“[Yuen’s] experience in transportation planning will be a great asset to Essex Junction and our Community Development department. [Yuen’s] interest in broadening his career to community planning and his master's degree in urban and regional planning makes him well suited to lead this department,” City Manager Regina Mahony said.
Outside of Vermont, Yuen has held the position of Senior Associate for Jarret Walker + Associates, a public transit planning consultancy based in Portland, OR. In that role Yuen worked with cities and transit agencies throughout the U.S and Canada on system-wide bus service redesign projects.
Yuen’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and a master’s of urban and regional planning from Toronto Metropolitan University.
