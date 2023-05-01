ESSEX JUNCTION — “Congeniality and fellowship” were two sentiments used to repeatedly describe the City Council by former and current councilors last Wednesday night. That sense of comradery was credited to the tones set by Dan Kerin and George Tyler.
At their final meeting April 26, both councilors were presented with resolutions of appreciation chronicling the work Kerin and Tyler have done for the community while in elected office, for 12 and 16 years respectively.
“One of the difficulties of having a resolution for people like George and Dan is a simple fact that a piece of paper can’t truly account for all that you two have done,” City Council President Andrew Brown said. “It can’t truly account for how I personally feel toward the two of you.”
Kerin was first appointed to the Village Planning Commission in 2006 before being elected to the Village board of trustees in 2011, where he served as vice president from 2011 to 2016. He worked behind the scenes on many projects including the site selection for the new Essex Police station and development of the new downtown area.
Elected to the trustees in 2007 and serving as president from 2010 to 2019, Tyler saw the City through major construction projects, created two new committees and served on five established committees.
Most recently, Kerin and Tyler saw the now-City through the governance change where Essex Junction became an independent municipality.
Tyler gave an extensive thanks to all of the staff he’s worked with through the years, and then ended his thanks with parting words he akinned to messages on a Hallmark greeting card.
“For Elaine and Marcus, and for the three sitting city councilors, you’re bright people, you are stars, but just keep in mind that you all shine much brighter when you shine together,” Tyler said.
After his resolution was read, Kerin spoke about how much he loved Essex Junction, from visiting the area as a high school student for sports games to patrolling the area as a state trooper to raising his daughter here.
“It’s special,” Kerin said. “There are many communities in Vermont, but very few–none really– that compare to Essex Junction.”
The outgoing councilors were met with kind words, inside jokes and many thanks from those who have worked with them during their tenure with the Junction.
At the end of the meeting, Brown made a surprise motion: “The City Council recognized George Tyler and Dan Kerin as honorary Council President and Vice President for the rest of this meeting.”
The motion was seconded by City Council Vice President Raj Chawla.
In their final acts as “president” and “vice president,” Tyler and Kerin moved to end the meeting.
Their motion was followed by Chawla, in classic Tyler fashion, saying he had questions.
