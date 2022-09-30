ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city.
Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
The two co-managers worked through the municipal transition on top of their full-time jobs as director of Essex Junction Parks and Recreation and director of the Brownell Library, but they didn’t stop there.
“I think one of the things we talked about was no new initiatives, and then we had initiative after initiative after initiative,” City President Andrew Brown said. “So really appreciate you both rolling with the punches, as they are, really helping us see this community through.”
Luck and Hysko first took the roles of interim co-managers when former village manager Evan Teich’s contract expired in February 2022. Brown wanted to postpone the search for a permanent and full-time manager until after the Vermont Legislature ruled on Essex Junction’s city charter initiative.
In Luck’s role as co-manager, he coordinated the process for advancing the city charter initiative through the Vermont Legislature and oversaw the contractual and technical aspects of the village’s transition to a city.
Luck also provided operative oversight of agendas and legislative actions for the city council and was in charge of preparations for the fiscal year 2023 budget approval and board elections process.
In Hysko’s role as co-manager, she worked with Essex Junction department heads to oversee all aspects of municipal operations including government administration, public works, fire, wastewater and community development.
She also worked with Luck to coordinate the hiring of new Essex Junction staff for finance, human resources and information technology to replace positions lost due to the termination of shared service agreements with the Town of Essex.
The vote to approve the resolution of appreciation passed 4 to 1 with councilor George Tyler abstaining from the vote.
Tyler stated in an email to the Reporter that he would not have abstained had he thought the resolution would fail.
“I appreciated very much Brad’s and Wendy’s efforts over the past six months,” Tyler stated. “However, under usual circumstances the council is allowed to review the manager’s performance, evaluate their decision-making, and discuss concerns we might have or offer guidance. We were not given that opportunity with Brad and Wendy, and I felt I couldn’t fully support the resolution until we had done so, so I abstained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.