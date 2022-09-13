Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Chittenden, Franklin, and Lamoille Counties in northwestern Vermont. * WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.75 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Westford, Cambridge Village, Underhill, Fairfax, Fletcher, Jeffersonville Village, Cambridge, Jericho, Essex, Jeffersonville, Cloverdale, North Underhill, Binghamville, Pleasant Valley, West Fletcher and Cambridge Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&