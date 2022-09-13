ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction residents will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed cannabis related land development code updates Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
“With cannabis retail beginning on Oct. 1, 2022 the amendments include specific cannabis establishment definitions and zoning districts in which the establishments are permitted,” the city council’s agenda states.
The planning commission, which put together the amendments, is proposing retail cannabis establishments, along with medical dispensaries and wholesale establishments, only be permitted along Pearl Street. They will not be permitted in the city’s village center.
Members of the public can join the public hearing over Zoom or attend the meeting in person at 2 Lincoln Street Essex Junction.
WATCH: the meeting will be live streamed on Town Meeting TV
• JOIN ONLINE: Join Zoom Meeting
• JOIN BY PHONE: (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825; Passcode: 635787
