ESSEX JUNCTION — On March 2, City staff received updated numbers from the Town of Essex for documented senior van usage, reporting 147 registered users from the City in the past three years.
Any Town or Essex Junction resident over the age of 60 may use the senior van for trips within their municipality at no cost, according to the Town. Seniors use the vans for various reasons including doctors appointments, trips to the gym, nail appointments or groceries.
Previously, the city council’s January meeting packet included the following information, with no dates dictating when the information was collected:
Data on usage of the senior van according to Jan. 11 City Council packet:
In a Feb. 19 email to the Reporter, City Council President Andrew Brown stated data collected from 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2023 showed an average of 13 trips (going to a doctor’s appointment and returning home counts as 2 trips) per week.
June 2023 has not happened yet, so the Reporter followed up March 2 to ask for clarified information.
Brown did not answer that question, and instead provided new data from the Town the City received the night of March 2.
Updated data provided to the City March 2:
Comparing the two separate pieces of data is not recommended as they appear to have been collected over different time periods.
Since the separation, the City is under obligation to support the senior van service that the Town provides through Dec. 30, 2023. After that, the City has six months until the end of the fiscal year.
On Feb. 8, the council said the City would no longer plan to provide senior van services to seniors starting in January 2024 due to high costs and minimal usage. Instead, the city would like to utilize the Special Services Transportation Agency.
SSTA vans would be used until June 30, 2024, and the decision would be re-evaluated.
When asked if the city council has changed its mind on switching to SSTA vans based on the new data, Brown told the Reporter that it will be a part of the council’s discussion at the upcoming Wednesday, March 8 meeting.
