ESSEX JUNCTION — The City Council’s conversation around speeding was not on the agenda, instead it was brought up at the end of the meeting when City Councilor Elaine Haney asked about the protocol for building a new speed bump.
“I’m asking because my neighbors on Dunbar Drive are really unhappy with the speeding that’s happening [there],” Haney said. “I know West Street is also an issue that comes up on Front Porch Forum all the time.”
The concerns Haney raised were familiar to all of the other city councilors, who see the posts about speeding on Front Porch Forum and have similar conversations with their neighbors.
“This has come up almost every day in the past few weeks for me,” City Council President Raj Chawla said.
Essex Junction has a traffic calming policy, established in 2004 and revised in 2014, made with the intention of slowing down traffic while still allowing for efficient and safe driving at the posted speed limit.
The process to address reported speeding begins with a traffic study.
If the 85th percentile of speeds gathered by the study are driving five miles per hour or more than the posted speed, a petition for a speed bump can be submitted to the City Manager with signatures of 70% of the households.
This request is then given to the capital plan review committee that considers it in relation to all other requests they receive, prioritizing based on the project as opposed to the date they received it.
The City is about to do a speed study on Grove and Cascade streets to determine if reported speeding meets the criteria necessary to be fixed. Chawla acknowledged to the City Council the 85th percentile was an arbitrary decision and is something they could change.
The nuance in dealing with speeding isn’t agreeing that it’s dangerous, but how to fix it.
Speed bumps require no enforcement, but they can affect the snow plows.
Asking more patrolls of police cars will only limit speeding in the exact area the police car is in.
Lowering the speed limit is only as effective as enforcing them allows it to be.
“Without a doubt, road design is basically the number one way to slow speeding,” City Manager Regina Mahony said.
Those solutions could be bump outs with rain gardens or more on street parking, but both of those also have drawbacks.
Chawla said he would love to see a group of people focused on looking at surrounding communities and the different tactics they use to deal with calming traffic.
“And really put some serious time and attention into figuring out what we can bring back here besides speed bumps, and see if we need to adjust the policy,” Chawla said.
City Council Clerk Marcus Certa said he has spoken with Essex Police Department Chief Ron Hoague about the speeding issue in the City.
“It comes down to two things, the initial reaction is ‘we need a speed bump,’ but along with that is the concern that the police department isn’t patrolling enough, or not doing it in the right way,” Certa said.
Certa also surmises the speeding on Grove and West streets occurs during the hours when schools get out, and wonders if there needs to be more patrolling during that time.
Chawla would like to see the City look into fixing structural issues that lend to more speeding and outside community solutions before they turn to more patrolling.
“I’m not saying enforcing is not the right idea. I think Essex PD is one of the only departments around that has an officer dedicated to enforcing traffic violations but[...] they’re also still looking for officers and a little short-staffed,” Chawla said.
Chawla suggested some streets have their posted speed limits reduced to 20 mph, which he has seen outside communities do.
“The idea there is to send a really big message, because then they end up doing 25 [mph], not 40. If it’s a 25, they’re doing 35. If it’s 20 they’re doing 25 or 28,” Chawla said.
“The bottom line is this is a big deal for people,” he continued . “People don’t feel safe because the sidewalks are cracked and they have to walk in the street for a little bit or bike in the road and people are driving too fast.”
