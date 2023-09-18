ESSEX JUNCTION — City Council discussed its priorities for the financial year 2025 budget at its Sept. 13 meeting, a conversation that kicks off the annual budget process.
As a new municipality, the City does not have the same long budget history as other Vermont municipalities, as it created its first independent budget just last year. This budget season, councilors are beginning the process with numbers to compare proposed amounts to.
City Council also has two new councilors, Clerk Marcus Certa and councilor Elaine Haney, who previously served as a Board of Trustees member and the Selectboard Chair.
“I do want to acknowledge that Marcus is the newest member of our group, so we do have the privilege of knowing how this budget works and have years of experience on it, so I just want to thank Marcus for being so game to jump in,” Haney said.
Here are each council member’s goals as they were discussed during the meeting.
City Council President Raj Chawla
-Wants to see how the upcoming salary study will impact the proposed budget
-Would like to see an investment made in municipal team bonding for the primarily new staff
-Consider ensuring anyone who does city work, including volunteer committee members, has a city email account because they must abide by the Freedom of Information Act in their roles
“My comments right now would be more around process, and what that process through the development looks like,” Chawla said.
City Council Vice President Amber Thibeault
-Looking at the revenue side of the budget in relation to inflation
-Supports the development of a policy for money accrued from the local options tax
“We always focus on the expenditure piece of the budget and not so much the revenue piece,” Thibeault said. “So I always try to encourage us to look a little more specifically at community development fees and stuff.”
City Council Clerk Marcus Certa
-Would like to feel the council is being more proactive in its budget conversations
-Wants to make sure the City has the right tools in place to ensure accessibility to the City for residents, including ensuring all committees are easily accessible to viewers
“I kind of felt the same way [Raj did] in the fact that I started to write a list and I think I get too much into the minutia of it all,” Certa said.
City Councilor Andrew Brown
-Wants to see an identification from departments on how they define success, so a conversation can be had on how the budget helps drive success
-Whether or not to continue “penny on the tax,” which has to be voted on again this year
-Starting a governance committee and ensuring it has the necessary funds
“Overwhelmingly the only things that I have are, I think, more of that strategic conversation, things for the strategic planning [...] I’d love to see the process broadly just be different,” Brown said.
City Councilor Elaine Haney
-Curious about the salary study
-Curious about the healthcare percentage increase
-Two ballot questions for the financial year 2026 budget
-Can the City start allocating 1% of the tax dollars towards nonprofits that serve the community, something Essex Town has been doing since the 1980s
-Participatory budgeting, setting aside a pilot test amount such as $10,000 with very few parameters, and letting the public decide what should be done with it
-Wants a sidewalk line item in capital plan
-A policy and a process for how the City allocates money for the local options tax, hoping it will be strictly used for capital and economic development, not as a “Christmas list”
“In general what I’ve noticed over the years is 80-85% of the budget is completely beyond our control, and the rest of it is what we can play with, and that’s very limiting,” Haney said.
Watch the full meeting here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.