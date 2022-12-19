ESSEX JUNCTION — The preliminary budget for the proposed Main Street Pocket Park is estimated to be around $650,000, which is well over the $200,000 budget approved in July.
David Burton, the project’s designer, reassured city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting that the projected costs are a rough estimate and the budget is erring on the high side. He also told the council it’s possible to create the park in two phases, which would alleviate the pressures on large budget causes.
The majority of the estimated budget is dedicated to the landshapes of the park, work done to the land plot, amounting to around $430,000.
Burton would like the plants and trees to be completed in the first phase to allow for healthier trees and greenery in the long term.
Aspects of the design that could be considered for the second phase include the following additions and their estimated costs:
Pergola, an installation that provides shade: $100,000
Shade sails: $30,000
Lighting: $20,000
Soil work/assessment: $14,000
Project design/management fees: $54,000
City Councilor George Tyler, who has been a big supporter of the pocket park, said he wasn’t surprised by the projected costs. Tyler feels the pocket park is economic development and will reflect well on the City of Essex Junction.
“You cannot expect developers and investors to invest in you if you don’t invest in yourself,” Tyler said, reciting words often shared by former town and Village Manager Pat Scheidel.
Compared to other small cities around Vermont, such as the downtown of St. Albans and the water walkway in Winooski, Tyler doesn’t feel Essex Junction has the same attractions.
“We have a big traffic jam in the middle of our community, and this is one way of visually mitigating that,” Tyler said.
Tyler reminded his fellow councilors of the support they received after renovating the outside of Lincoln Hall, despite the large amount of money that project required.
“I think this park will be exactly the same thing,” he said. “I think there may be a few naysayers, but I think generally speaking even people who are just commuting through will really appreciate the effort and statement this makes, so I’m fully supportive of going ahead with it.”
City Councilor Amber Thibeault and Vice President Raj Chawla both said they also support the park but are hesitant to commit to the funding before they have a complete picture of the Economic Development Fund, which they will understand after their Jan. 11 meeting.
The councilors want to ensure there is still money left over in the Economic Development Fund after the City finances the projects it’s working on, such as the Amtrak station renovations.
Burton and city engineer Rick Hanlon said they understand the decisions the council is making but informed them they need to know the decision by mid-January so they can create an official project for contractors to bid on in February, which is the ideal time.
If the project is not created in time for a bid, the available contractors will be booked up for the summer.
City Council President Andrew Brown ended the conversation saying the city council would look over the proposed budget to see what effects it will have on the City’s Economic Development Fund and try to have their decision by mid-January.
Watch the full meeting here.
Read more about the community development projects the City is working on here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.