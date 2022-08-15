ESSEX JUNCTION — Four items were approved to be added to the November 2022 General Election ballot by the Essex Junction City Council on Aug. 10.
These items include joining Green Mountain Transit, joining the Winooski Valley Park District, joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District and selling alcohol in Essex Junction. At the general election, city residents will vote to decide what the city should join and if it should sell alcohol.
The only “new” decision for city residents is whether or not to join the CUD, which would work to improve broadband internet access. Before the town and the then-village separated, Essex was a part of GMT and the WVPD and alcohol was sold in the then-village.
Of the items that will cause tax increases, the city residents were already paying for most of them through the Town taxes before the two municipalities separated.
The estimated costs for voting “yes” to joining GMT and the districts are as follows:
-$230,000 for Green Mountain Transit
-$25,000 to $28,000 for the Winooski Valley Park District
- Membership in the CUD poses no financial risk to the City or to individual taxpayers. Tax dollars will not be used
The costs are estimated and will not be finalized until the organizations’ individual fiscal year 2024 budgets are approved.
The city council wants Essex Junction residents to understand the costs for Green Mountain Transit and the Winooski Valley Park District are not new to them.
City residents will see a tax increase to what they’ve paid in the past, but not an additional $230,000 or $25,000-28,000.
“I think it's important to point out …this looks like a tax increase for Essex Junction and it is, but it's not as big as $223,000 because approximately 45 to 50% of what the Town was paying was coming from Essex Junction already,” city councilor George Tyler said.
Tyler estimates the actual cost the City will incur for joining GMT is a net $93,000 which will be financed by revenue from Essex Junction.
The City Council did not respond to questions about how these numbers are broken down by the individual taxpayer.
“We as City folk have been members of the Winooski Valley Park District since 1972 and we’ve been paying annually, just we’ve been doing that through our membership with the Town of Essex,” interim city manager Brad Luck said.
Joining Green Mountain Transit
The ballot is asking city residents if they would like to join GMT as a member municipality, meaning the City will be able to appoint a member to GMT’s board of commissioners.
The services the City will receive if it votes “yes” include the Essex Junction #2 route, Williston-Essex #10 route, complimentary ADA service and the Essex senior van – which is currently an agreement the City and the Town are working through.
The Essex Junction #2 route has the second highest ridership of all GMT routes connecting riders to stops including downtown Burlington, the UVM Medical Center and downtown Winooski.
GMT currently offers fare-free rides that will last until FY23 because of pandemic federal funding. When the funding goes away, GMT plans to have the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission find alternate sources of revenue to continue to support fare-free rides.
If the funding to support fare-free rides does not work out, the FY24 budget for GMT will include an assumption that GMT returns to collecting fares.
What happens if the City votes “no” to joining Green Mountain Transit Authority as a member municipality?
“There would be a few options,” general manager of GMT Jon Moore said. “I think the nuclear option would be that we would stop the bus in Fort Ethan Allen. I don’t think anyone wants to see that happen. The other option would be working with the city council on a potential service agreement.”
The service agreement would potentially allow the City to join GMT under the same rates as if they voted to join, but the city would not get a seat on the board and would not be an official member.
Joining the Winooski Valley Park District
The City has been affiliated with the Winooski Valley Park District as a community member since 1963, according to Luck, but only through their affiliation with the Town. Now that the two municipalities have separated, the City must consider if it wants to become a member municipality of WVPD.
There is no formal difference between a member community and a member municipality, these are just terms Luck used to explain the City has long been associated with WVPD through the Town, and now they are voting to take up their own seat, he said to the Reporter Aug. 15.
Each of the seven member towns selects a WVPD trustee to oversee operations. Their responsibilities include meeting monthly to review reports and financials, developing park policies, devising capital and long-range plans, providing management oversight and evaluating new land acquisitions.
Should the city vote to join the WVPD, it would be able to appoint its own trustee to join the conversation.
What happens if the City votes “no” to joining the Winooski Valley Park District?
The City would remain part of the district until the fiscal year ends. Then the district would need to re-evaluate the amount owed by each member Town, redistributing the amount owed by the City across the seven towns.
Joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District
There are no direct costs to the taxpayer or the municipality for joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District. Joining the CUD would mean providing the unserved and underserved households in Chittenden county with broadband access.
Currently, the CCRPC estimates 4%, approximately 1,991 out of 52,516 residential sites in the county, are unserved or underserved.
“Due to the small percentage… We were hoping to be able to serve these households without establishing a Communications Union District,” a letter addressed to the city council from CCRPC Planning Program Manager Regina Mahoney states. “We have unfortunately exhausted those efforts, and now feel that development of a Communications Union District is necessary to achieve complete broadband coverage in the region.”
Two or more towns or cities must hold a municipal-wide vote to form a CUD. After the initial vote between the two municipalities, any other town or city can become members with a vote of solely the legislative body.
“It is important that the region move on this quickly because the [Vermont Community Broadband Board] may reallocate the broadband funds for the Chittenden County municipalities to other regions if a good faith effort is not made toward using these funds in the region by November,” the letter states.
What happens if the City votes “no” to joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District?
“If the vote goes down, would you feel comfortable as a city council then voting to join? And I think that is a legitimate question to think about,” Mahoney said.
Approving the sale of malt and vinous beverages and approving the sale of spirits and fortified wines
In 1972, when communities in Vermont voted on whether they should sell alcohol in their town, the then-village was a part of the Town of Essex Junction. The Town voted yes and has since administered liquor licenses for both municipalities.
Now that the City and Town are separated, the City’s legal council advises it to formally vote on allowing the sale of liquor in City-based locations to “give everyone comfort forever more and ensure that we have proper legal standing on this issue.”
The Town owns the City’s current liquor licenses, which the City has spoken with the Department of Liquor and Lottery to confirm are still valid. This vote will allow new licenses to be approved by the city councilors acting as the Local Control Commission.
