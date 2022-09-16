ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Junction city council voted unanimously to allow retail cannabis locations on Pearl Street, an area that currently has little to no available space for new businesses.
The amendment is one of a few cannabis-related updates the council made to the city’s Land Development Code, which governs land use, residential density and building standards. The other updates approved by the council Wednesday night deal mostly with wording and definitions.
The vote came after a public hearing, which was delayed over 30 minutes due to technical issues. Only three community members spoke about the LDC updates during the hearing: a Junction business owner looking to open a cannabis retail space and two interested community members.
“I walked that portion, both sides of [Pearl] Street in search of an open space where a retail location could go and there is not one,” said Alex Morano, who opened the Food Bar on Park Street in 2021. “They don't come available very often.”
Morano is the owner of the Food Bar and Valley Vape Shop. Both are in Five Corners.
To Morano’s knowledge, there is an existing location on Pearl Street applying for a retail license but she feels this zoning will otherwise limit any other cannabis retail in the city.
“I just think that's a little bit of the antithesis to the vote [where] people had voted this in,” she said. “This [Essex Junction] is where I got my start in business, and I love this place and I don't see a place where I would be able to open.”
Morano asked the city to consider allowing retail locations in the village center — or the Five Corners intersection — but much of that area is within 500 feet from a school.
In October 2021, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board set a rule prohibiting retail cannabis stores within 500 feet walking distance from a school.
The city council moved on from Morano without answering her questions and moved on to Marcus Certa, a community member who asked about the large amount of zoning allowing for Tier 1 Cannabis Manufacturers.
Most of the city allows for Tier 1 manufacturing in any district that permits home occupation. City council vice president Raj Chawla explained this is because Tier 1 manufacturers are very small.
“A Tier 1 manufacturer must be a home occupancy business with no more than one employee, and under $10,000 in gross revenue each year,” the LDC update states.
Mariah Flynn, the last public voice, asked if the buffer around schools could be expanded, extending it past 500 feet.
“We're not allowed to expand that buffer, by law, as much as we'd like to,” Chawla said.
Flynn also asked if the number of cannabis retailers in one area was considered when creating the zones.
Chawla said he isn’t sure if the city is allowed to regulate that, but said he will continue to work on understanding what they can and can’t do.
“I think the marketplace for the time being is going to take care of density,” Chawla said.
Find a full recording of the meeting here.
Find the agenda for the meeting here.
