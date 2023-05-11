ESSEX JUNCTION — The City Council, now led by President Raj Chawla and Vice President Amber Thibeault, did not give an opportunity for public comment at its May 10 meeting, during which amendments to the Land Development Code were discussed.
Other agenda items discussed during the meeting included the FY24 Wastewater Budget Amendment, a CSWD service agreement extension, council policy updates and upcoming construction projects.
Vermont’s open meeting laws require public bodies to allow members of the public to attend and participate in meetings. The meeting did begin with public to be heard, but this comment period is limited to items not on the agenda.
The Land Development Code is a city-approved zoning bylaws document that regulates what can be built in the City, and where. The proposed changes were drafted by the City’s Planning Commission with input from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
The conversation about the LDC amendments began with the councilors and City employees discussing how they can better engage the public on the proposed changes made to the LDC.
The room at 2 Lincoln was relatively empty with only three community members, none of whom raised their hands to speak on the Land Development Code, or any other agenda items. The Zoom attendance was higher with 14 attendees, including four staff members, three Council members and CCTV.
From where the Reporter was sitting in the room, it was not clear if members of the public were raising their hands to speak on Zoom, though one community member voiced their frustration of not being able to speak in an Essex Junction Facebook group.
The City Council issued an apology for the oversight in a May 11 statement.
“It has been brought to the city council's attention that there was not a prompt to the public for comments on agenda items discussed at the meeting on May 10, 2023. This was unintentional,” the statement reads.
Community members who had a question or comment for anything on the May 10 agenda are asked to submit these to the city council to be added to the record at the next meeting May 24.
“The city council values the voices and opinions of community members. It will ensure there is
designated time for public comment at future meetings so that everyone's input is taken into consideration,” the statement says.
The May 10 conversation about the Land Development Code was preliminary, with councilors asking community development director Chris Yuen general questions. The conversation ended in the warning of a public hearing for May 24.
For more information on the City’s Land Development Code amendments visit the webpage they’ve created for the topic here.
Watch the full meeting here.
