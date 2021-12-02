ESSEX JUNCTION — The board of directors of Essex CHIPS (Community Health Initiatives and Programs for Students) is pleased to welcome as the new executive director.
Corodimas comes Essex CHIPS from the West Coast but is actually returning to her northeast roots. Corodimas grew up in West Chazy, NY and will now be living a lot closer to her family. Corodimas' early experience with youth programs was in high school when she served as youth representative to the Clinton County Youth Bureau which works to promote positive youth development, strong families and supportive communities.
A graduate of Hobart and William Smith College in political science with a teaching certification, Corodimas later received a masters in public service at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ar.
"The skills that Christina brings to Essex CHIPS are perfect for building our outreach efforts to families and youth and to current and prospective donors. We look forward to offering increasingly more engaging activities for the youth we serve," Board Chair Katharin Brink stated.
Corodimas' professional experience makes her a perfect fit for serving the youth in our community at Essex CHIPS. She spent four years as a national recruiter for AmeriCorps programs covering a 10 state region out of her office in Oakland, Ca; served as a computer educator for elementary and middle school students and was a sustainability liaison for several school-based computer labs. She spent four years as the operations manager, financial liaison and community outreach coordinator for Not In Our Town, a nonprofit media company that worked to stop hate, racism and bullying and build safe, inclusive communities for all.
Most recently, Corodimas raised funds and planned special events for Sequoia Living in support of programs and services helping Northern California seniors live healthy, fulfilling lives.
“I am settling into my new role as executive director and have been so pleased to learn more about the programming and projects we have that serve the youth of Essex, Essex Junction, Westford and the whole state of Vermont," she stated. "After a long time of distanced programming due to COVID, we are happy to have the joyous sounds of youth enjoying our space and learning in our Teen Center. I am excited to continue the legacy of Essex CHIPS.”
Corodimas welcomes visits to the space and also encourages community members to reach out about utilizing the Teen Center for community events. Please contact Corodimas at the email address or phone number below.
Essex CHIPS is located at 2 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction. Contact us at office@essexchips.org or 802-878-6982 x1
