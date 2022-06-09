CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Chittenden Solid Waste District will have a bond on the November ballot that, if approved, will almost double the amount of waste it is able to process and recycle.
The current materials recovery facility is about 30 years old, CWSD executive director Sarah Reeves said. The facility is processing double the materials it was designed to process, most of which are sorted by hand.
“Every container, every bit of cardboard, every paper that comes through is sorted by people,” Reeves said during a June 8 Village of Essex Junction board of trustees meeting.
If CWSD receives the approval of voters in November, the district hopes to begin construction of the new facility a year from now on a property that the district owns in Williston. The goal is to have it operating in no more than three years.
The project is estimated to cost $22 million, but member municipalities will not be asked to directly contribute to servicing the debt.
“We do not bill our members for any of the services that we provide, nor do we intend to bill you for any of the long-term debt that we are seeking to incur,” Reeves said.
What will be new?
The current materials recovery facility is owned by CSWD and operated by Casella under a contract with CSWD, director of communications Michele Morris stated in an email. All staff at the facility are Casella employees.
The bulk of the sorting at the new facility will be done by technology and the employees will do quality control, looking after the materials possibly overlooked by the machines, Reeves said.
“Many other facilities are putting in equipment now, so we are really behind the times,” Reeves said.
With the new technology, CSWD can sort specific materials and then get a better price for them. The district is talking with their equipment providers to see if the machines can scan for specifics that will ensure more thorough sorting.
One material CWSD is looking to process better is polypropylene, which makes up containers such as yogurt cups and Cool Whip tubs. The material is very highly sought after.
CSWD is also looking to take black plastics, which are difficult to recycle because they are made up of a variety of plastic types that are difficult for the sorters to discern efficiently.
“The equipment is so smart that we can run something underneath a scanner and it will read…the package type and it will remember it, we can then put that into a database and we can tell the computers the next time ‘this is how you sort that,’” Reeves said.
In order for CSWD to ensure its place in the marketplace, it needs to improve the amount of material extracted out of the waste stream and improve the quality, she said.
Paper products currently make up 75% of what is processed through the materials recovery facility but the CSWD paper products are not sorted to the quality the local paper mills are looking for.
“We want to be able to send our material and keep it in Vermont,” Reeves said.
Chittenden County residents won’t need to do anything differently from what they do with the current materials recovery facility, but CSWD will be able to do more. Reeves says CSWD needs to be able to improve with the times.
“Packaging has changed dramatically over just the past five years, never mind the past decade,” Reeves said. “We’ve been in that business for the past 30 years and we’re only able to take essentially the same things we took 20 years ago.”
What are the finances?
The construction of the new materials recovery facility will cost roughly $22-24 million. The CSWD board of commissioners has approved CSWD to ask the voters for a bond of no more than $22 million.
The bond on the ballot is a general obligation bond, which refers to a bond issued by a state or local government that is payable from general funds of the issuer, according to the municipal securities rulemaking board.
“The key for our members is that we will not be sending you the bill,” Reeves said.
She is currently working on bringing the bond amount down from $22 million to not exceeding the teens.
To bring the number on the ballot down Reeves is looking into grant money, money available at a federal level and zero-interest municipal loans CSWD has access to.
“How is it that if I vote yes for that bond, that I’m not paying for it?” board of trustees president Andrew Brown asked.
CSWD will be paying the debt service through their three main forms of revenue:
The tip fee, which haulers pay CSWD when they “tip out” material onto the floor of the materials recovery facility. The tip fee is currently $80 per ton and can be raised to meet the market rate if needed.
Revenue from recycling sales
The solid waste management fee, which haulers pay when they bring trash to be disposed of at the landfill in Coventry, Vermont. The solid waste management fee, which hasn’t been raised in nine years, could also be raised if needed.
Those sources of money will pay for operational costs, capital costs and the debt service. If CSWD experiences financial instability they have a capital reserve, an operating reserve and they will be creating a sinking fund.
“We have multiple sources of cash on hand and revenue that we are comfortable with satisfying those obligations,” Reeves said.
If CSWD was put in a position where they couldn’t make the debt service, that year’s service would go to Chittenden County towns and cities as a per capita assessment, Reeves said.
At the end of her presentation, Essex Junction trustee George Tyler commended Reeves for the progressive work she has done on this project.
“Chittenden county is growing, the need for this is not going to go away, it’s only going to increase,” Tyler said. “This is very typical of the kind of forward-thinking we’ve come to expect from you. I’m very supportive of this project.”
