ESSEX TOWN — Irene Wrenner, Democratic candidate for the CHI-N State Senate seat, participated in a Sept. 16 forum which her opponent, Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton), did not attend.
During the forum hosted by CCTV, Wrenner was alone to answer questions on education, funding, crime in Chittenden County and whether or not she supports the two constitutional amendments Prop 2 and 5, the latter of which she feels is a clear division between her and Morgan.
“I know this is where my opponent and I differ,” Wrenner said. “He voted ‘no’ three times at the legislative level on this particular language and that concerns me greatly. I think that people, especially women, but everyone in this county that's voting on us, and especially my Senate district, should know how he stands on this as well as how I stand.”
In a Sept. 15 email to the Reporter, Morgan said he would be out of town on the date of the forum:
“I read an article … that I would be participating in [a] forum with a person named Irene Wrenner. I am not aware of this. I did not agree to, nor did I have a conversation with anyone about this,” his email stated.
CCTV made continuous efforts to contact Morgan about the forum, and when he did not respond, they scheduled it as planned, channel coordinator Jordan Butterfield said to the Reporter.
“We scheduled almost 35 to 40 debates this month, so our timing is pretty limited,” Butterfield said. “If we have somebody confirm and another person does not get back to us, we just go ahead with the forum.”
Wrenner has been an active citizen in the Town of Essex for 17 years, 12 of which she served on the Town of Essex Selectboard. After over a decade on the selectboard, she started the Essex ReTorter, a community paper which has led to some controversy.
“I became an active citizen again starting a newspaper called The Essex ReTorter, which we use to hold feet to the fire,” she said during the forum. “[I] never expected to run for office again until I saw this new district and it was intriguing to me.”
Wrenner feels voters in the new senate district — which includes Milton, Fairfax, Westford and part of Essex Town — should have their voices heard. She said she believes she can handle issues differently than current and past senators have.
Watch the full debate here.
Read below for a full transcript of the debate’s major questions.
Ballot issues: Two constitutional amendments, Constitutional Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 will be in front of the voters this November. Do you support or oppose?
Proposition 2 is outdated language about slavery. It should have been taken out a long time ago. I think that's pretty much a no brainer for all of us. Although I hesitate to say that, I think it should be.
Proposition 5 is an amendment that talks about the agency of women and how they get to control their bodies and their health care. I believe it also should be second nature to us to want to give women the right to control and make decisions about their bodies, with the help of their doctors and their families.
I think it's unfortunate that that amendment, whose language is very simple, has been, I think, distorted by some parties. I see signs about no late term abortion. Well, I don't know anyone who's having a late term abortion, willingly or joyfully. The rare cases in which a later abortion happens is because there's dire circumstances the fetus is in distress the mother has her health perhaps maybe even her life endangered by that pregnancy.
And those are situations in which the medical ethics board at the hospital gets to weigh in on these are not people just willingly saying I'm tired of being pregnant. It's been eight months. If that were the case, a doctor would induce labor and deliver a baby if it were healthy. So I think there's just been some fear generated around this issue. And that's unfortunate.
I know this is where my opponent and I differ. He voted ‘no’ three times at the legislative level on this particular language and that concerns me greatly. I think that people, especially women, but everyone in this county that's voting on us, and especially my Senate district, should know how he stands on this as well as how I stand.
Language access: What is the value to Vermonters in supporting language access to information about health, local government and education issues.
I think there are more and more people here in Vermont that speak English as a second language. And so the more that we can do to reach out to people and keep English language simple, understandable and communicable, the better.
I also know that there are some districts where they have translated meeting notices and things into other languages, andI think that's really welcoming, especially as we have people like Afghan refugees coming here, and they're going to fill a lot of the job openings, perhaps in some of the local factories.
I can't think of a better way to show people that we are open and welcoming then by putting out critical information in their language so it's very accessible to them, and to make them feel like this is a second home for them.
Community access: Currently funded primarily by cable customers, revenue for community TV is in decline. How would you see the legislature supporting community access TV such as provides for this forum?
Well, this is a conflict of interest for me, I think because I love Channel 17 and Town Meeting Television, so I would do everything in my power to see that this continues to be funded however, it needs to be.
I understand the cable portion of the funding is changing. This is incredibly important for people to be able to not only tune into meetings, as they're able but also to have those archives stored in a place that is neutral and accessible. Nobody doesn't like channel 17. When I was on a Selectboard, if I needed to go back and check something that videotape was always there.
I was running [my] local newspaper, it was great to go back and fact-check. Double check the quote that I was going to use in my article. It's just a goldmine of information and it's a real way to preserve democracy by having that accountability that people can watch and listen and tune in and see what their elected officials are doing.
It's so important. I've also seen the flip side. I've seen democracy undermined by people who have zoom accounts, who during the pandemic, recorded things, recorded meetings, of elected legislators at the state level, and those have now vanished. To me, that's completely unacceptable to have that kind of record be a proprietary record rather than a public record.
So once again, I can't say enough good things about channel 17. And the fact that the public can always access your records, and has these archives available.
Can you tell us how redistricting has impacted your election and the constituents in your district?
This particular district includes all of Milton, all of Fairfax, which is not in Chittenden County but they are included in the agenda North District, all have Westford and then the part of Essex Town that is north of 15, north of the circ, and east of Ellen Martin drive.
It's a 4,000 resident portion of Essex so not the bulk of the people but certainly the bulk of the landmass. I wanted to have a logo that reminded people who is in that district so you'll see a pinwheel next to me here. That's to remind us that we are turning together toward the future.
The names of all four towns are on this pinwheel. I handed those out at the Fourth of July parades so that folks could remember who's in the district and the fact that we've never really worked together as four towns on anything, but now we will be really trying to work on what we've got in common and being a mostly rural district.
A lot of it has to do with preserving some views and keeping open spaces open as well as developing thoughtfully because we understand that we need some more housing and we want to bring in new business. So the idea is how do we keep it looking like Vermont because these four towns certainly do look like the Vermont I moved to 25 years ago.
How does Chittenden County address crime? Is there a problem with policing that needs reform or how would you address community safety?
Safety is huge for all of us, I think. This district is not Burlington, but we certainly get the news reports from Burlington. People are very concerned and a number of people have volunteered at their front doors, that they no longer go into Burlington. They are afraid to be here and that's unfortunate.
I think fully funding the police is very important to the folks in this new district. But they also understand that a cop with a gun is not the solution to every single call. Mental health counselors are often brought in and in Essex when I was on the Selectboard we, in fact, arranged with the street teams from the Howard Center to come in and help on a number of the calls where mental health was obviously a big part of the issue.
We do need to understand that it takes many people with many different skill sets to keep us safe. So we need to spend money in that direction. We do not want to, I think, be caught short as more and more serious crimes are happening. We are more and more connected to New York City via the new Amtrak service and we need to be prepared.
Do you see the need for changes in how we fund education or how would you use your office to move anything forward?
Well, I've heard from a number of people that they are now house poor. But the values just keep going up and their property taxes keep property taxes keep going up and by basing the education tax on property values, that catches a lot of people short and there are somewhat concerned that maybe we shouldn't be spending more of that formula, that very complex formula, attaching more of it to actual income.
It's a hard nut to crack. Right? A lot of people have examined educational reform over time. We need to keep on that. It is not working for people. It's not done, and yet we do need to fund education well, because those children will be the workforce of the future. They'll be the voters of the future.
We want to have citizens who are engaged, we want to have workers that are productive and so we can't ignore the funding. We do need to adequately fund education and we do need to keep people who serve in the schools paid so that they will come to work. We've seen a huge exodus among teachers and assistants in the last year or two and that's very concerning to a lot of the people I speak with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.