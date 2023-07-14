ESSEX JUNCTION — Cars pulled into the Champlain Valley Expo this morning, truck beds and trunks full of supplies to aid those who are hurting from the floods that have torn through Vermont this past week.
The mutual aid effort was organized by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, (D-Chittenden Southeast), with the help of Kris Pavek and Essex Junction resident Renee Dall.
“Like every Vermonter, I think most people you see here watched in horror and shock as the events unfolded, over the course of the night,” Ram said, describing how she felt as the flood started to affect Vermont.
That same night, Ram started to steer people to “VT Flooding 2023 Response and Recovery Mutual Aid,” watching as the Facebook group went from 70 members to now over 6,000.
Soon after, she was contacted by Kris Pavek who said she’d have a van parked at Shaws in Colchester, ready to be filled with supplies.
“I just have a truck,” Pavek told the Reporter, saying she shouldn’t be made into anything else. “It’s the people here that are bringing all of these [supplies], and the people organizing.”
Pavek lives in her van and travels across the nation to provide aid to people such as those in the South whose homes were impacted by Hurricane Katrina. Vermont is currently Pavek’s home base, and her current van won’t be made into a home until September.
“So why would I sit here with a big empty van and do nothing with it?” Pavek said.
Ram and Pavek’s effort earlier this week in Colchester struck a deep chord, and Ram realized how much more she could do with her connection in other communities.
“I could reach out to a lot of the other impacted communities and say, ‘Give us your wish list. Tell us what you need, where to take it,’” she said.
On Friday, for example, a specific request was made for four small tents and 2 large ones. So Ram reached out to Outdoor Gear Exchange and put the request out on Twitter.
“We’re the ones we’ve been waiting for,” Ram said.
The effort to aid these affected communities isn’t just resting on the shoulders of Vermont officials and larger systems. Like most Vermont efforts, it’s community-led.
Because of the van’s size, it is able to carry a fair amount of supplies while still fitting on roads that larger trucks don’t have access to. Those who were able to make it to the “Fill the Van” event Friday at the expo made quick work of unloading what they had from their own cars.
The vans were able to organize this morning in Essex Junction because resident Renne Dall reached out to Ram to offer assistance, and Jeff Bartley, marketing director for the Champlain Valley Expo, immediately said “yes” to hosting the effort.
The truck’s destination is very dependent on the needs Ram is informed of that day. Today, the van was heading to Waterbury. It’s also been to Montpelier and Barre, and Ram is currently in contact with Johnson, the Northeast Kingdom, Weston, Woodstock and Ludlow.
Along with donated supplies are new purchases of highest-need items such as commercial power washers, dehumidifiers, pumps, push brooms, muck boots and shop vacs. These purchases are funded with thousands of dollars that have been donated to Ram’s Venmo @kesha-ram.
Can I still help?
“Fill the Van” will be happening Saturday and Sunday at the South Burlington Lowe’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monetary donations can be directed to Ram’s Venmo, @kesha-ram, and a list of needed items includes:
-Dish gloves
-Formula
-Bottled water
-Yard rakes
-Fans
-Snack bars
-Pet food
-Shop vacs
-Muck boots
-Pumps
-Dehumidifiers
-Contractor bags
-Shovels
-Diapers
