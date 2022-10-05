ESSEX — The candidates for the four open CHI-23 state representative seats met Sept. 30 for a forum run by Town Meeting TV to answer questions on education, health care, criminal justice reform and the two constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Democrats Leonora Doge and Rey Garofano (D-Essex) displayed similar opinions in their answers while Republican candidates Maryse Dunbar and Denis White differed from the opposing party and each other.
The candidates shared moments of agreement throughout the forum, but the two parties began to argue over Prop 5, which pertains to abortions, at the end of the forum.
The CHI-23 election is uncontested and the only incumbent candidate, Garofano, was appointed to her seat this past January.
Watch the full debate here.
Read below for a full transcript of the debate’s major questions.
The legislature can make impacts on how education is funded statewide. Do you see the need for changes in how we fund education and how would you use your office to move that forward?
Leonora Doge: There are two sides to talking about education and money. On the one hand, the raising money, so that's through taxes. I think that our goal needs to be to pay taxes in proportion to your wealth. I think that right now there's a discussion afoot about switching from our current property based tax system which can be problematic for people who are now living in properties that are suddenly worth so much more. So if you're on a fixed income, but your house is now worth so much. It's going to be onerous for you to pay that based on that.
So switching to taxing based on your income makes sense to me. Then conversely, on the spending side. There's also a lot of discussion on funding in proportion to the greatest needs. I think that we need to look at lower income students that might need access to technology after school and summer school programming, rural students that might have issues with internet connectivity and transportation, English language learners that certainly need extra instruction to thrive. And then finally hungry students cannot learn.
I saw that as a parent educator directly and I saw what a wonderful thing universal school lunches was, I would definitely try to continue that not just for the next year, and maybe fund that with taxing sugary drinks. Aside from funding obviously, we have other important issues like racism and homophobia in the school, but that's not funding, although it should be.
Maryse Dunbar: Well, I think there are many concerns. Education is not good enough anymore. There are many as you mentioned Leonora, there are many ways of teaching that I think need to be put aside and let's just say I believe that we need to, what am I trying to say, we need to pay according to the results.
Right now, the records and the tests show that our students are going down, they're not doing as well. And there's a lot of social emotional learning being done, which is fine, but I'd like to see a little bit less of that and more of the reading, writing and arithmetic and I also somewhat believe in private schooling, putting our taxes towards private schooling. If the teaching is not up to par, then people's taxes rightfully should go towards a school that provides adequate education.
Don't get me wrong. I think there are many wonderful teachers. Many teachers are doing a fabulous job, but the scores are going down. If only we'd all noticed how many people working in cash registers these days, don't even know how to count your change. So I just would like to say instead of taxing people more, I would really like to see funding go towards results. Are the results good? Get more money.
Denis White: That's a question that the State's been wrestling with forever. You know, and there's no good solutions. I have no solutions. But whatever model is proposed will certainly have its inequities, whether it's property tax base and or income tax based.
You can't please all the people all the time. The current model seems to be working and people are used to it so you know, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Whatever the answer is, though, it should include no more taxes. We're being taxed to death as it is. If school districts are having a problem with their budgets, meeting their budgets then I suggest proving their budgets.
Especially if a new school or addition needs to be built, such as what Burlington High School is facing right now. Just build a square building. You have no idea the added construction costs whenever you deviate from just a plain box building. These buildings don't need to be Disneyland like architects' fantasies, you know if you've ever seen the main lobby up at the UVM Health Center up here, that's five stories of wasted space.
I got out of Wilson 30 years ago because of the wasteful construction cost of the two schools in town there, Williston Central and the Allen Brookes School, just a colossal waste of money in those two buildings.Just just keep the building simple. save a few bucks.
Rey Garofano: I agree with a lot of what Leonora shared earlier. I will say that I'm really proud of the work that we did. This last session with 287 and changing the weights of how taxes are paid and how funding calculations are done for schools based on their need to educate the children that the students that they have so that will do a lot to achieve equity as far as funding the different schools. I also am really excited about the conversations that are happening about changing the taxing model because I think that is a challenge.
I will say I just wanted to respond to something that Maryse said first of all, I am hopeful like just like you know, what you were sharing was just sound like like you know, I have a school aged child in seventh grade right now and they are receiving an amazing education on Essex Westford, and I'm so proud of the teachers and the administrators and the faculty and the staff what the provided for us during COVID continuing to educate our kids continuing to reach out to the kids that didn't have the right technology and really being in touch was phenomenal and they're all completely burned out and we have very little supports for them. So I think as a community we owe those teachers, administrators, faculty and staff to really show our appreciation and continue supporting them.
I also think when you change the funding model to look at results, and fund based on good results. There's been a lot of studies that show that that can be problematic with schools being motivated to change or only focus on students that will achieve higher results. And a lot of better resource schools end up getting more funding which is extremely inequitable, and we've seen that happen over and over again across the country and here so I just advocate for continuing to support our teachers or schools and and having a structure that provides a free public, high quality education to all of our children.
The increasing cost of health care is putting pressure on Vermonters and the state's economy. It's the biggest expenditure in our budget and probably in most of our households. COVID has sharpened our focus on the inequities. What's next for health care changes in Vermont?
Dunbar: I think that the word inequities needs to be described or defined. The answer that I come up with, with that question, is that the rates and hospitals are already fixed. But there are inequities and salaries starting with the CEOs of the hospital, and CEOs and there are just some areas of the hospital that are the same and inequitable.
Some good doctors have left the system and left Vermont because so much is demanded of them with little equitable pay. Also, travel nurses are so needed and they come here so well equipped, but they're getting paid so much that it has caused a lot of our regular nurses to complain and even become travel nurses themselves. So the staff comes and goes and I think that something needs to be done.
We do need to attract travel nurses, so I'm not really sure what needs to be done but we need to do some more research and see what could become more equitable.
White: Well, I don't really understand how the high cost of health care is considered a drain or a pressure on the State's economy. I mean, health care is a huge, huge business and employs a boatload of people, these businesses and the employees they pay taxes and they spend their money here so you know, how was that detrimental to the economy?
I’m also not sure what the inequities that the question is referring to but you know, if it's health insurance inequities then I would have to say this: that everywhere you look these days, there's help wanted signs everywhere. I'm pretty sure that every business that employs 10 or more people is required to offer some sort of health insurance plan. So I would suggest people seek employment with such businesses.
Garofano: When I think of the inequities and healthcare I think about what COVID showed us that, especially for marginalized populations, new Americans and people of color, I think it was a real wake up call for our health department and I work for state government. And I saw that very close up.
In the very beginning, there were questions about maybe wondering, are we being inequitable, and are we doing enough? Maybe we aren't doing enough, but what it turned out, and I'm really proud of what the state, the State Department of Health did, because they did prioritize, they did put investments and attention and intentional work and making sure that BIPOC communities, marginalized communities, new Americans, were getting prioritized vaccine clinics, more access to the health care that was needed in a really, really difficult time. So I'm really proud of that work that the State has done.
I will also say that we at the legislature this last session, we invested massive amounts of American rescue plan for increasing the number of students seeking nursing degrees and recruiting more nurses in Vermont, educating them, there was a problem where we didn't have enough lab space to actually, like, educate the nurses that they need to actually do the practice, practice nursing and so during the education so there was a lot of investment made in that which we're going to see results of very soon.
And then the health equity Advisory Committee, which I believe was established last year before I got to the legislation that will have a lot of really great recommendations for us in the statehouse and other lawmakers and policymakers into what exactly they're doing a whole survey of our health system in Vermont and looking at the inequities.
Lastly, the Vermont Health Department recently received a very large grant for health disparities and now it has a huge team of people that are really intentionally working at embedding racial equity and equity work throughout the health department in every area of health care. So that's going to really set us up well for the next few years and hopefully will become leaders in the region, if not the country and focusing on this work and removing some of the inequities.
Dodge: I want to, again, just like the pandemic was so tough on educators, obviously, it was also for health workers and nurses. I think that Vermont is on the right track trying with like Dr. Dinosaur and with the community health centers, to catch people that fall through the cracks. What you've just mentioned about the inequities, right people that can't afford, you know, if you have a small business, you don't have the 10 people, how do you, how do you get decent health care?
I've known so many entrepreneurs that struggle with that. And there are these other programs that are state funded or are sort of stop gaps for an overall system that is private. It feels like buying insurance is like you're putting chips on a casino table and then your roll the dice and you hope that you don't get into a horrible accident or come down with a debilitating horrible illness or chronic disease, and that seems insane.
I grew up in a place and have lived in many countries where instead of having massive private insurance be the overall system you have a public system that supports everybody and then you know, maybe complimentary, private, you know, optional insurance for some folks who want that. Then the big question is: is that system working for us in this country? The answer is no, we spend public and privately funded.
We spent almost twice as much as countries that are not communist socialist dictatorships with you know, horrible economies. I mean, compared to Canada, New Zealand, Australia, France, Germany, you know, England, we are spending so much but the main question is, are we healthy? The answer to that is no.
We are dying earlier. We are being hospitalized and dying from treatable diseases. We have fewer doctors and we visit the doctors less.
Do you think policing needs reform? Do you think the community feels safe? Do you think changes need to be made to improve the safety of our community?
White: Well, there's a large sector of the population that is getting shortchanged by this defund the police fad. The hard working taxpayers are not getting their money's worth and that is socially unjust. Over the past couple of years, though, the police have received their comeuppance and they've been reformed a little bit.
Now it's time to refund the police and get back to good old fashioned law and order. When I was a young fellow, I had my share of run-ins with Johnny law and that's the norm at that age. You know, being a long haired loudmouth. No at all. But as you age and you have a family and you acquire property and a house, you learn to appreciate law enforcement more and how important they are and I wholeheartedly support the police and the emergency responders and their role in public safety.
Garofano: Just to clarify, we have not defunded the police in Essex, our police budget actually went up. So we have funded them more and I do believe in the work that our police do in Essex, but also other resources that we have such as the Community Justice Center that do restorative justice work.
When you look at criminal justice, where you have to look at the root cause of the problem, and this country, I think, has not invested in creating a social safety net for vulnerable people. When folks have substance use disorders, when they have mental health challenges, when they have a housing crisis or food insecurity. We don't have an easy way for those folks to access help and support which often leads to problems and involvement with the criminal justice system.
There's no easy answer. It's a very complex issue, obviously, but I think that in Essex, our police department has been very active, working with our Community Justice Center, with selectboard with our City Councilors in Essex junction and working with community organizations that are working on racial equity and educating people in Essex and our community about racial equity and how that involvement looks like for marginalized populations and police involvement.
There's been a lot of good work happening. So I want to see more of that. I don't oppose restructuring the funding, so maybe more funding goes to mental health services or restorative justice or substance use prevention. Because often we ask our police departments to respond to things that they're not equipped or have the skills or the training to respond to, and that's not fair to them. And that's not fair to the person that's having the crisis or the problem.
I think there's some creative work that can be done, and I'm really happy to say that in Essex, we're actually doing the work and working very closely with our police department.
Dodge: I would say ditto to what Rey said. I also think that we need to support our law enforcement. I also think that we need to not expect that police have become the last resort at the very end of development, social developments for each individual that lead to either a criminal or violent life or event. That's too much to expect. And so I know that Essex has a group called Essex BEST Building Equity, Solidarity and Trust, I think we we need all of those things we need to build the trust we need that to know that whether you're black brown, you know or white that you can call the police and when you have a problem and not end up becoming the problem.
We are blinded by bias and a lot of the searching for crime solving crimes. UVM economist Stephanie Seguino did a study that took five years, over 800,000 traffic stops were analyzed. And what this study showed is that police in Vermont tend to stop three to nine times more a person of color, a driver of color than a white person, and even with that massively disproportionate ratio of traffic stops they still only found contraband of any type in white driver's cars.
So I think that we can't forget that we all in this country have a bias whether you're an educator or a police or a health care provider, and so it's important to to take that into account when thinking about police work and police reform.
Dunbar: Well first of all, I want to thank you, Rey for enlightening me that we have not defunded the police in Essex, but I feel that defunding the police in Burlington has proven to cause problems.
Word has gotten around the criminals that they can do whatever they want. Almost every day you're hearing about another knifing or another shooting. And it's increasing. There was recently an incident just a few days ago in Essex, where a man took off with a bat to try to hit a person in their car, and the poor woman was frightened to death and thankfully sped off safely.
But incidents are increasing. People are even robbing stores and the store owners are not allowed to stop them because they're afraid someone will be injured somehow. So word has gotten around that you can do anything you want.
I think we need to give more respect back to the police and maybe even add more if necessary. Then we need to prosecute the criminals. They're getting away with so much and a lot of criminals are being released and the word recently from someone in the legislature was that they don't release the dangerous ones. Well, the truth is that the dangerous ones are released just as much as the others. I know we're low on we're backlogged in the courts.
We're low on jail space, but we have to figure out a way to make a penalty so strong that they'll think twice before they commit a crime. So again, that would bear some research. But to me upfront as a legislator, I would just fund anything that supports the police and bring some sort of information to the criminals that they will not get away with this.
There are two constitutional amendments, Proposition two and proposition five. What's your position on those two constitutional amendments?
Dodge: I support Proposition two to amend article one and then Prop 5. I think about migrant workers, I think about prisoners who could be forced to labor and then Prop 5 article 22 is to keep the government out of personal health decisions regarding reproductive choice.
The reason we want it in our constitution is to make sure that more restrictive laws that that government interference cannot be achieved as easily by just changing a law if it is in our Constitution, then legally our legislators are bound to keep government out of the decision making and leave it a private decision. I also support that and I think that it just keeps things the way that we have them currently having lost constitutional rights is an absolute travesty for so much of our population.
Dunbar: Well proposition two, I agree. We all agree that we want. We support the amendment as it is written.
Proposition five article 22 is two names for the same thing. I think that we need to explain to people that and many people already know this, but it needs to be emphasized that full term abortion is already fully legal in Vermont. So that's not a concern. I really feel that the language is so vague in Proposition five article 22 That it deceives it's really vague and the word abortion and woman is not even in Prop 5.
It's vaguely worded that it's been said that some lawyers can't even figure out what it says but it's the dangers of what could happen if that is passed. The possibilities are endless, and a lot of them would end up in litigation with one or three unelected judges making decisions for everyone.
Some of the scenarios include, possibly parental rights being for over their children being removed and in school, parental rights being removed. If I was a parent, and something was being done to my child that I disagreed with a court if this law was passed, then they could say sorry, it's legal for us to continue this. So there's a lot of litigation of all scenarios that would be possibly proceed.
White: Yes, Vermont was the first state in the nation to abolish slavery. Back in 1791. And during the Civil War, we lost more soldiers per capita than any other state. So I think our record speaks for itself. The Constitution already says that slavery is illegal, and Prop 2 only looks to add the term indentured servitude. So I think it's a moot point and unnecessary.
Prop 5, or article 22, and correct me if I'm wrong here that just a couple of years ago, the Vermont legislature guaranteed the right to abortion in this state regardless of what the federal government says or does. So you can always get an abortion in this state, is that correct?
Personally, I'm neutral on abortion. I can take it or leave it. What you do with your body is your own business. But the vague wording of Prop 5 goes above and beyond abortion. It's a whole nother ball of wax. It's a horse of a different color. It's going to open up a huge can of worms. It's a prime example of being given an inch and taking a mile. I feel that article 22 has an ulterior motive, and no good can come from it.
Garofano: I support both. Years of doing this over two different biennials is because it's that important and we don't want the opportunity for it to be changed with every legislative session. So the fact that it took four years, two different sessions and it overwhelmingly passed with plenty of public comment, opportunities with the Governor's support, I think that says a lot for our state and I am really proud of the work that has gone into this because intentionally it's not a simple thing to change your constitution.
We've seen in the last six months nationally why this is needed, because when reproductive rights are taken away, who is the first to be harmed, poor people, people of color, marginalized communities and we need to protect Vermonters from that kind of federal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.