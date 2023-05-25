ESSEX JUNCTION — ESSEX JUNCTION — On June 3, the Maple Street Park and Pool will be packed with over 40 performers, vendors, artists and organizers for Essex Junction’s first ever pride festival.
The festival is organized by a group of queer Essex Junction residents called the “Essex Pride Committee,” which is not an official City committee. This is the first time the group has organized an event like this, but from its website, festival itinerary and the number of people participating, you would not be able to tell.
The rain or shine all-ages festival will run from 1-5 p.m. June 3 with a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. at Uncommon Coffee.
5 food vendors
Maudite Poutine
Only Cannoli
Palmer Lane Maple
Hook and Peel Pizza
Dried n True Sweets & Treats
11 performers
Vermont Drag Story Hour Featuring Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer
Emoji Nightmare, “Hostess with the Mostess”
GAYBAR, for dance party hour
EHS Cast of Rent and Chamber Choir
Rhedd Rhumm, Drag Queen
Miss Czechoslovakia, Drag Queen
Prince Muffin, Drag King
Vermont's Freedom and Unity Chorus
Anita Cocktail, Drag Queen
Donna Rhea, Drag Queen
tip/toe, Musician
28 vendors, artists and organizers
ACLU Vermont
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Audubon Vermont
Between the Willows
Bernie's Mitten Maker with Vermont Teddy Bear
Big Gay Print Shop
Brownell Library
ChubbySpaceCat Comics
Dax Dubie Art
Essex CHIPS Teen Center
FireStyler
First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Hazelbuds Clay co
Heating Cats Pawblishing
HoneyBee Heather Art
Local Motion
Moms Demand Action - Vermont
Pintegration
Planned Parenthood Vermont
Sangha Studio
Small Business Association
Studio Fisk Aveda
Sunrise Chittenden
T-Mobile
Vermont Folklife
Vermont Free Mom Hugs
Vermont Queer Archives
Williston Community Theater
