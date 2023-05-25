Pride flag
KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX JUNCTION — ESSEX JUNCTION — On June 3, the Maple Street Park and Pool will be packed with over 40 performers, vendors, artists and organizers for Essex Junction’s first ever pride festival.

The festival is organized by a group of queer Essex Junction residents called the “Essex Pride Committee,” which is not an official City committee. This is the first time the group has organized an event like this, but from its website, festival itinerary and the number of people participating, you would not be able to tell.

The rain or shine all-ages festival will run from 1-5 p.m. June 3 with a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. at Uncommon Coffee.

5 food vendors

  • Maudite Poutine

  • Only Cannoli

  • Palmer Lane Maple

  • Hook and Peel Pizza

  • Dried n True Sweets & Treats

11 performers

  • Vermont Drag Story Hour Featuring Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer

  • Emoji Nightmare, “Hostess with the Mostess”

  • GAYBAR, for dance party hour

  • EHS Cast of Rent and Chamber Choir

  • Rhedd Rhumm, Drag Queen

  • Miss Czechoslovakia, Drag Queen

  • Prince Muffin, Drag King

  • Vermont's Freedom and Unity Chorus

  • Anita Cocktail, Drag Queen

  • Donna Rhea, Drag Queen

  • tip/toe, Musician

28 vendors, artists and organizers

  • ACLU Vermont

  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

  • Audubon Vermont

  • Between the Willows

  • Bernie's Mitten Maker with Vermont Teddy Bear

  • Big Gay Print Shop

  • Brownell Library

  • ChubbySpaceCat Comics

  • Dax Dubie Art

  • Essex CHIPS Teen Center

  • FireStyler

  • First Congregational Church of Essex Junction

  • Hazelbuds Clay co

  • Heating Cats Pawblishing

  • HoneyBee Heather Art

  • Local Motion

  • Moms Demand Action - Vermont

  • Pintegration

  • Planned Parenthood Vermont

  • Sangha Studio

  • Small Business Association

  • Studio Fisk Aveda

  • Sunrise Chittenden

  • T-Mobile

  • Vermont Folklife

  • Vermont Free Mom Hugs

  • Vermont Queer Archives

  • Williston Community Theater

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. Reach her at (802)-448-0253

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you