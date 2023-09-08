ESSEX TOWN — Chapin Orchard will not be offering pick-your-own apples this season due to the extreme cold that hit many farms in New England earlier this year — the worst most orchards have ever seen.
When the temperature dropped below freezing back on May 18, the orchard was in full bloom, the time it is most vulnerable. Most Vermont orchards experienced some loss, with those closer to Lake Champlain fairing better than others.
The loss was significant for Chapin Orchard with 90-95% of crops lost.
But thanks to the orchard’s partnership with surrounding local farmers, specifically Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall, it opened its 23rd season on Saturday, Sept. 2.
“We're gonna have plenty of apples,” owner and operator Phil Murdock told the Reporter. “Just not going to have the pick-your-own that we would normally have, which is kind of what we're known for.”
Along with apples, the orchard sells an array of apple ciders, jams, syrups and donuts.
“We're still expecting people to come out. We have a very loyal fan base as our customers are generational. They're coming as kids, and now they're bringing their kids,” Murdock said.
The orchard received a lot of feedback from past customers who say they plan on returning to show their support through this difficult year.
Unfortunately, the frost did not erase all of the upkeep work that needs to be done to promote a healthy orchard, it just took away the results of that work.
“We hope that people are going to come out and support us so that we can pay those bills and then we can be there for next year,” Murdock said.
Thankfully, the trees are still healthy. The only thing affected by the frost was the blossoms they produce.
“We should have a very good year next year because the trees have a lot of energy in them,” Murdock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.