CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through.
Fair staff cites safety as the reason for the new policy.
“The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers and staff is always a top priority,” the new policy states.
Staff worked with the Essex Police Department and Green Mountain Concert Services’ security team to align the fair with event industry practices.
Bags exceeding the size of a small purse must be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (a solid form of polyvinyl chloride). No bags can exceed 12” x 12” x 12”.
Jeff Bartley, marketing director for the Champlain Valley Exposition told the Reporter 12” x 12” x 12” is the industry’s standard permitted bag size.
Bartley said he understands fairgoer’s frustrations with the new policy, but the expo is keeping up with industry safety standards.
“This is the way the industry is going, and [UVM’s] Gutterson Fieldhouse does the same thing,” Bartley said. “The safety of fairgoers is paramount; we’re constantly looking at what the industry is doing and talking to our police partners and our security team to make sure everybody’s on board.”
Exceptions to the new policy include diaper bags and bags containing essential medical equipment, though all bags will be subject to search by fair staff.
Bags that violate the new policy include backpacks, drawstring bags, coolers, duffel bags, tote bags, oversized purses and other similar style bags. These will not be permitted on the fairground.
Bartley posted the new policy to the EssexVT Community Facebook group and the City of Essex Junction, VT (unofficial) Facebook group on July 26, updating both communities.
Both posts garnered a mix of anger and support in the comment sections before they were disabled.
“The thing is the world is changing,” Jenna Thompson commented back to an upset community member in the City of Essex Junction group. “It’s sad but true. Any other venues in the country have these rules to protect the patrons.”
“Glad we stopped going to the fair years ago nothing but a money pit and now you are forced to spend money on a bag you will use once. Smfh,” Jamie LaPlante commented in the EssexVT group.
Sgt. Michael Roberto of Essex PD was not one of the officers who worked directly on creating the policy, but he is familiar with it and told the Reporter it’s not designed to inhibit the enjoyment of the fairgoers but to keep people from causing harm.
“It’s just, unfortunately, the state of the world that we're in,” Sgt. Roberto said. “There are ways that people can work within the policy to be able to continue to bring belongings in but it is a safety measure for everyone.”
The following items are prohibited at the fairground:
Bags larger than 5″x9″x2″ in size
Umbrellas
Firearms
Knives, box cutters, tool of any kind, or any item that could be used as a weapon
Pepper spray or mace
Coolers of any types or size
Alcoholic beverages, illegal substances
Noise-making devices
Confetti or glitter
Fireworks
Drones
Skateboards, hoverboards or other personal recreational vehicles, except for ADA-required devices
Projectiles (e.g., flying discs or beach balls)
visible obscene, indecent, or inappropriate clothing
Laser pointers or similar devices
Professional audio/visual equipment including tripods and monopods are prohibited in the Grandstand. Consumer rated cameras and video cameras are permitted but cannot be used to reproduce the game and must not interfere with other attendees’ enjoyment of the show.
