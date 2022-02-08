ESSEX — Champlain Housing Trust will receive $360,540 from the state of Vermont to provide recovery housing in three of its Essex buildings.
The money is a part of a series of grants to assist those recovering from substance use disorders. Grants are also being given to organizations in Barre, Johnson and Bennington.
“Individuals and families recovering from substance use disorders have been particularly affected by the pandemic, and these grants will help them get the support they need to bridge the gap from transitional to permanent housing,” Gov. Phil Scott said.
Two of the homes are already being operated as recovery homes by Vermont Foundation of Recovery.
Each building features four, two-bedroom apartments and a full basement. The buildings are located in the Fort Ethan Allen neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.