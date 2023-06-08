EWSD — Center for Technology Essex’s Cary Longley took home a brand new chainsaw after winning this year’s Game of Logging chainsaw competition.
Longley was joined by Liam Moulton and Henry Engelberth, all three representing CTE’s forestry and horticulture program. The students competed against 60 other students representing different Vermont tech centers, with Moulton and Longley placing in the top ten after the first round.
By finishing in the top 10 Longley was able to compete in the final round, which he then won.
