ESSEX — The Town of Essex is voting on whether to legalize recreational cannabis sales on Tuesday.
Voting “yes” to the question will legalize sales in all of Essex — including the Village of Essex Junction. However, the Village board of trustees or a voter-backed petition could decide whether to put a similar question on the Village Meeting ballot in April. The results of which would apply within the village.
Since cannabis use is becoming more socially acceptable, with sales becoming legalized in South Dakota most recently, the issue of whether cannabis should be a legal recreational substance or an illegal drug has become a much discussed topic.
Vermont is legalizing recreational cannabis use for all adults on Oct. 1. Nevertheless, towns will have to “opt in” to allow cannabis sales, which could bring additional tax revenue for towns who decide to do so.
The state-levied tax on cannabis products will be 14%. Under current law, municipalities do not receive a portion of this tax, according to guidance from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. In its October 2021 report to the Vermont legislature,the board recommended that municipalities get a portion of the excise tax.
Municipalities that utilize a local option tax can gain revenue from retail cannabis sales. Neither the Town of Essex nor the Village of Essex Junction have a local options tax.
At a community forum on the topic held Feb. 16, town officials answered resident questions on topics like how legalization would impact schools and public safety.
Rules for schools
Since recreational cannabis will only be legalized for adults over age 21, there has been concern from community members about how to make sure the substance is kept away from Essex youth.
During the forum on Feb. 16, Essex community member Betsy Dunn asked if there would be a “bouncer” at the door of cannabis retail businesses to keep out people under age 21, as in other states.
Meredith Mann, owner of Magic Mann, a CBD shop in Essex interested in selling cannabis once it is legalized, assured Dunn that staff would check ID’s at the door and register as well as maintain video surveillance.
“I think it's the safest business on the block in regards to regulated businesses, such as alcohol,” Mann said.
There is a 500-foot buffer around schools where cannabis retail shops cannot operate as well, because of cannabis’ designation as a controlled substance like alcohol or cigarettes, according to an existing Vermont Legislature statute.
However, other restrictions cannot be placed on where cannabis retail stores operate, said Essex Community Development Director Robin Pierce.
“Zoning requirements cannot be any different for retail cannabis than they can for any other retail vendor,” he said in an email to the Reporter.
Towns can regulate cannabis businesses like any other business, such as the requirement to be in a commercial district, the types of signs used and public nuisance ordinances.
The impact on crime
During the Feb. 16 public forum, Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague expressed concern over the legalization of retail cannabis sales because the data for public safety is limited.
In 2021, there were more fatal cannabis-related vehicle crashes in Vermont than ever before, he said.
Diane Clemmons, a member of the Essex Westford school board, asked him if there was a type of breathalyzer cannabis test similar to alcohol that could be used to determine if someone is under the influence.
Chief Hoague said there is no reliable test that could be used when pulling someone over. Officers could send blood samples to a lab to have them tested for the drug.
According to the Department of Health’s “Cannabis in The Community” website, using cannabis can negatively impact youth brain development and impair judgment and coordination. It also increases the risk for depression, anxiety and schizophrenia, especially for those with a family history of mental illness.
Registered Essex voters can vote on the issue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1, Town Meeting Day. Residents of the town will vote at Essex Middle School and residents of the village will vote at Essex High School.
