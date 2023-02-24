VERMONT — Friday marks one year since the Russian Government invaded the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine.
To acknowledge the damage and devastation and show our continued support for the brave Ukrainians fighting for their freedom and democracy, Ukrainian Vermonters, Yana Walder and Jeanette Bacevius, of Vermont Stands with Ukraine, announced a Candlelight Vigil for Ukraine~365 days of russia’s invasion.
Jeanette Bacevius, a first generation Ukrainian American and one of the vigils organizers said, “It is important for Vermonters to know that the invasion, genocide, and war continues in Ukraine.
This vigil is a time to gather with others to mark one year of this invasion by Russia, to honor all those who have lost their lives in this war, to honor all the defenders and heroes, and to continue standing in solidarity and supporting Ukraine in being a strong, free, independent, and sovereign nation.
Slava Ukraini!” The vigil will be held on the statehouse lawn in Montpelier from 5:40 - 7:30pm and all are welcome to join us in solidarity with Ukraine. With continued violence at the hands of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government we invite you to take this opportunity to renew our support of Ukraine, of free democracy and in opposition to Government Sanctioned genocide and murder.
“The last year has been incredibly hard on me as a Ukrainian American Vermonter as I see my family's homeland go up in air raid smoke with concern for the family I still have in Ukraine,” said Senator Tany Vyhovsky, she further highlighted the impact on democracy as a whole.
“It has further made me think about how fragile all of our democracies are and how important it is that we stand together with Ukraine as they fight for theirs. This is not only a threat to Ukraine but also to the institution of Democracy and it cannot be allowed to succeed.”
The vigil will be held Feb. 24 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn, Montpelier, Vermont.
