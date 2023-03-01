EWSD — Caldecott-winning illustrator, Jason Chin, visited Hiawatha. Chin won the 2022 Caldecott Medal for his illustrations in Watercress by Andrea Wang.
The Caldecott Medal is awarded to the artist of the most distinguished American Picture Book for Children published in the United States.
Before the visit, all Hiawatha students read and discussed many of his books. During his visit, Chin drew two pictures; one for the K-1 presentation and one for the 2-3 presentation. His illustrations are now framed and can be seen hanging in Hiawatha's entryway.
