ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters.
In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn.
Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee Pride, has a lot of experience making quilts and refined her skills by taking classes at the shop when it was in the Champlain Mill in the early 1990’s.
“I’m not sure if I’ve inspired others, but I am always willing to share my experiences and share what I’ve learned to help someone else learn something new, share a technique to make it easier, and, hopefully, help someone else feel successful about their progress or project,” she said.
Owner Judith Smith said it’s been her mission to teach beginners of all ages. In classes, she focuses on special tools and techniques to make things easier.
Most of what the store sells is fabric for quilting, but it also stocks finished quilts, thread and batting, which is insulation between the top and back of a quilt. The store sells more of its fabric at its store than online.
“Quilters like to actually look at the fabric because you’re combining a lot of different fabrics together,” Thomas said. “When you look online, what you think might work might not because everyone’s monitors show color differently.”
Thomas compared creating a collage to quiltmaking, since the process is similar in some ways and color is important. However, there are more traditional designs in quiltmaking, though they can be altered by the quiltmaker for a more modern feel.
Thomas said certain quilt patterns can be endowed with meaning, such as t-shirt quilts that use t-shirts from a child’s sport teams.
“People may make something that has a personal message to them or make a family pattern that they’re giving to a family member,” she said.
Quilting can be an experience of its own, as a project to work through or as a distraction from bad life experiences, Thomas said.
The store has a charity program, where customers and quilters at the store make quilts for Laurie’s House, a domestic abuse shelter in St. Albans.
“Often they come with nothing, so at least they are given something when they leave,” she said.
Thomas emphasized there is a difference between the quality of fabric sold at an independent store, like Yankee Pride Quilts, and a chain store.
“It’s easier to work with high quality fabric, the dyes and colors hold up better,” she said.
Thomas doesn’t blame anyone who does use only the materials they can afford.
“People will use the fabric or materials they can afford and anything that is better quality is going to cost more than a cheaper fabric, so I’m not condemning anyone who does it,” she said. “But from my point of view as a quilter, I’m not going to use anything that won’t look good.”
Yankee Pride Quilts is located at 9 Main Street in Essex Junction and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day but Sunday when it is closed for the day.
