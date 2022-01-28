ESSEX — It turns out that Burlington’s Uncommon Grounds didn’t disappear completely from Chittenden County after all.
Uncommon Coffee is the successor of Uncommon Grounds, a coffee shop and roastery that was located on Church Street in Burlington for 25 years. When the owner retired in December 2019, store manager Maya Crowley decided to move the popular coffee shop to her hometown of Essex.
She began work on the new location at the Essex Experience in early 2020, right before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a year later, Uncommon Coffee opened on Sept. 3, 2021.
“The Essex Experience was really amazing for me. I liked their vision about how the outlets wanted to change and bring in local businesses,” she said.
Crowley also grew up down the street from where the Essex Experience is located and said it was nice to come back.
“It was very different from what I imagined, but it ended up being fine,” she said. “We built this beautiful, huge space and it was so underwhelming to open but not really.”
Her father-in-law designed most of the space, which had formerly been an Under Armour store and was much larger than Uncommon Grounds in Burlington had been.
“I wanted a space that felt welcoming to all,” she said. “I think a lot of specialty coffee places can appear to be overly harsh and modern to consumers.”
Crowley and her team put in wood paneling and made sure the shop was stocked with books to give it a cozy vibe.
“Our approach was to create smaller spaces in the larger space to make people feel semi-enclosed,” she said.
Being located in Essex is different, Crowley said, because most customers are on the same schedule and come in at the same time.
“Burlington is a trickle all day, but we definitely have waves of people coming in here,” she said.
Uncommon Coffee serves more families in Essex than it did in Burlington, and because the space is larger and more comfortable, more customers are likely to dine-in.
“It’s been so lovely to get to see people and then see their parents or kids or both,” Crowley said. “Getting to see people not rush as much is nice too. At Uncommon Grounds all of our business was to-go.”
Uncommon Coffee offers a variety of lattes and espressos as well as non-coffee drinks such as tea. Breakfast, including waffles and egg sandwiches, is served until 1 p.m. And there are baked goods like scones and biscuits.
Uncommon Coffee also sells its collection of coffee beans.
“Some are similar and some are very different to what we had at Uncommon Grounds. We have expanded a little bit more into higher-graded coffee,” she said, referring to a blend of beans with fewer defects which makes it higher quality.
This results in slightly higher-priced coffee for sale in combination with the negative effects on the supply chain in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house blend and espresso blend are similar to what Uncommon Grounds served. They have also kept up relationships with some of the coffee farms Uncommon Grounds sourced from.
Uncommon Coffee also carries Vietnamese coffee, partly because Crowley is Vietnamese but also because it is often overlooked, she said, by the specialty coffee industry despite Vietnam being the world's second-largest producer of coffee.
Uncommon Coffee is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The shop serves breakfast until 1 p.m. every day and is located at 19 Essex Way.
