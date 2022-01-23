ESSEX JUNCTION — It might be the middle of winter, but the batting season is still going strong.
The Strike Zone Academy in Essex Junction is a training ground for aspiring baseball and softball players from as far away as Plattsburgh who want to get a college scholarship, better their craft or even become a professional athlete.
Owner Dan French is passionate about developing these young athletes. He and his experienced staff give lessons to hopeful players with new technology and traditional coaching techniques.
“We have instructors who’ve either played collegiate baseball or have eight to ten years of coaching experience,” he said. “We’re able to help players determine their next steps and how far they want to go.”
A positive outlet during a challenging time
The Strike Zone opened right before the pandemic, in September 2019, but still found ways to survive. When it had to close due to Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay at Home” order, French took out loans, including a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep his employees paid.
Upon reopening, French said his goal was for the facility to be a positive outlet and place of normalcy for kids.
At the Strike Zone, the batting cages are open for amateurs who find comfort in taking out their aggression by hitting balls or for keeping their batting skills up, he said.
“Most kids were sick of online learning so we opened up our hours a bit so they could come up throughout the day,” he said.
The business has been good at retaining and getting more staff as it expands, mainly from people passionate about baseball and softball.
“There's definitely nothing like this around for people to transition from playing to being a coach,” he said.
Technology helps with training
Along with experienced staff, the Strike Zone has advanced technology that can assess athletes' performance and help coaches give better advice to players they are training.
It also helps to captivate a digitally-savvy generation who are used to measuring their progress electronically through activities such as video games.
“You are doing a physical action behind the technology. Kids break away from the digital world they're stuck in and we show them something real,” French said.
One technology the business uses is called Pelotero and is able to be used by athletes in the batting cages alone.
“Before, we were reliant on coaches handling each player, but now we're getting to the point where some of our players can work on their swings alone and get feedback on how they're doing,” French said.
The technology works by showing players a video of each drill and having the player complete the drill to the best of their ability. Then the technology is able to assess the performance of the player with the collected data and give suggestions for ways to improve through height, distance and velocity goals.
Traveling athletes as young as 13 years-old will spend multiple hours three to four days a week on their batting skills.
“It’s really cool to see that motivation and self-growth in those young athletes, and I feel that what made us successful was experienced staff who play baseball and softball in Vermont,” French said.
