Pictured from left are SeaComm Essex Branch Manager Joseph Feltz and Troy’s Toy Drive Founder Troy Austin.

 Image courtesy of SeaComm

SeaComm employees recently made a donation of toys to support the Toys For Kids program of Vermont. The all-volunteer program is operated by the Vermont Marine Corps League, and is the state’s largest Christmas toy collection program for children in need. This act of generosity is an effort by SeaComm to ensure each child has a gift waiting for them under the tree. 

