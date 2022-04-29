ESSEX — Inside Ray’s Seafood Market and Restaurant, lobsters poke their tendrils out of a tank of water.
The market is home to these and other delicacies from the sea, many of which are sent in refrigerated trucks from Boston to landlocked Vermont within hours of being caught.
“My driver heads out to Boston in the morning and I tell him where to go,” said Janice Clark, who runs the business along with her siblings.
Clark grew up working at Ray’s, one of the longest-running and only dedicated fish markets in the area. She now oversees the wholesale seafood business as well as the year-round creemee stand and restaurant.
The local business has evolved since it was started by Clark’s parents, Ray and Mae Dunkling, in Burlington in 1949, going through multiple moves and adapting to meet customer demands as it tries to compete with supermarkets and other wholesalers.
A family business
The current space on Pinecrest Drive in Essex has only been the restaurant's location since 1994.
“We were on North Street in Burlington forever and then we were approached about building a place in Essex,” Clark said. “We stayed at Five Corners for a few years before moving in here.”
Ray’s leased the building for several years but now owns it. The restaurant started with seating for 21, but has since expanded its accommodations.
Clark said she and her siblings were put to work young so they learned the trade early.
“We focus on trying to have everything perfect, but sometimes it’s not,” she said. “From the time we were young teenagers we were in the store every weekend we didn’t have school.”
Her mother had taught her and her siblings how to be polite and wait tables, she said.
Most of Clark’s siblings and family members work at the restaurant. They’ve also hired restaurant and retail staff as well as truck drivers since the business has grown beyond a capacity to keep within the family, Clark said.
“The hardest struggle has been finding help and keeping them,” she said. “They say ‘okay’ and then they don’t show up or don’t know how to work.”
Seafood for sale
At Ray’s, Clark finds that some types of fish sell year-round while others are available seasonally.
“Haddock and salmon sell most of the time, but the season has just started on fresh halibut which we got in last night,” she said. “The wild salmon season will start in a month.”
There is also frozen fish available including octopus and squid.
Ray’s prides itself on selling not only ocean fish, but fresh-water fish from Lake Champlain.
“We have a lot of Vermont products, and we are big on Perch from the lake,” Clark said.
One of the ways Ray’s competes with supermarkets in the area is by having lower prices, Clark said, but that’s been challenging during this period of inflation.
“It depends on where you go; we try to keep it low. But with prices going up it's getting rougher,” she said.
The business is busier in the summer than in the winter and tends to slow down in January.
“The busiest two weeks are around Christmas,” she said. “People get crab legs, lobsters, scallops and fresh fish.”
Ray’s Seafood is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Sunday and is located at 7 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Junction. Customers can order online or call ahead for seating at (802) 879-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.