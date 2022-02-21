ESSEX JUNCTION — With 20 years of restaurant industry experience under her belt, Railroad & Main co-owner Courtney Roman is used to unpredictability.
She and her husband Todd have been a part of the Essex Junction gastronomical scene since March 2010, when Railroad & Main was Essex Grill.
The chef-owners revamped their business back in November 2018, and in the four years since then, they’ve had to adapt to the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the expectations and values of employees and customers.
“We have customers who are so nice and understand that we are doing the best we can. And then we have people who are just impatient,” she said. “I understand their frustration. I mean, we're frustrated, you know what I mean?”
Retaining staff
Like so many other restaurants, Railroad & Main is understaffed. Roman is finding people are leaving the food service industry as they struggle with childcare and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people just love the idea of working from home and switching industries. You know, the restaurant world is not an easy one,” she said.
This lack of staff has caused the staff that remains to work harder than they should, she said, as well as a dining and takeout experience that is slower for customers.
“We're understaffed as everyone is and so they're all working harder and longer than they should be,” she said. “They're amazing. I don't know how they do it.”
Roman said that one way she’s tried to retain staff is by supporting good working conditions.
“We're trying to be competitive with quality of life and say, ‘Look, you know, restaurants have this stigma about being really hard on your body and your mind,” she said. “We're not going to make you work 70 hours a week. We're not going to make you work 12 hour days. Let's cut those days back. Let's get a break.”
Changing prices
Not only has Railroad & Main had to contend with staffing shortages, but with the fluctuating price of ingredients. Roman said the restaurant has had to increase its prices on some items due to supply chain issues.
“We're trying to get people to know that yes, we've raised our prices, but we're hoping to actually lower them when the cost of food goes back down,” she said.
Roman said she’s been in the industry long enough to know that this is an isolated time. The problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will eventually fade, she said, and Railroad & Main will adapt again.
“This is not going to be the reality forever and the reality might change,” she said.
The last few years have been stressful for everyone, including her staff. But she believes coming to work might serve as a break from other challenges.
“I think maybe this is like a little bit of relief,” she said. “They're coming in and they're doing a good job and making some money.”
Railroad and Main is open Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. In-person dining and takeout is available at those times and can be ordered or reserved on their website.
