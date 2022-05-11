ESSEX JUNCTION — Local chef Darrell Langworthy not only wants to help those in recovery live a clean, sober life, but one that is also inspiring and fulfilling.
That’s why Langworthy, owner of MARK BBQ and Heart n Soul in Essex Junction, is embarking on a new charitable program called Recovery Kitchen.
Within the next few months, Langworthy hopes to not only provide those recovering from substance use disorder with a sober home, but paid training in restaurant skills, lessons in money management and career counseling and support.
Langworthy told the Reporter he was inspired to start the program by his general manager Casey DeGuise, who is three and a half years clean and sober. DeGuise applied for 35 jobs before being accepted to work at MARK BBQ due to his personal history of substance misuse.
“He walked into the restaurant, cold and wet as it was freezing rain out, and he had walked a mile to make the interview,” Langworthy writes on the program’s GoFundMe site. “I greeted him and we sat down to do the interview in which he told me his life story and all about the charges he had pending.”
When Langworthy asked DeGuise this year what he thought contributed to his success, DeGuise said it was being given the chance to learn a new career.
“He got all these things by doing the work and from a simple act of trust: me seeing the man he wanted to be and not the man he used to be,” Langworthy writes.
While Langworthy appreciates the work of sober houses in the area, he feels something is missing in their approach of only providing a place to stay. There’s a requirement for the people in recovery living to be employed, but very little job finding assistance is provided.
“There's a need for the next step, to help people in recovery find jobs and training for those jobs,” he said.
Langworthy has a history of giving back to the community. During the pandemic, Langworthy used the Heart n Soul location to provide 15,000 meals to people in need before joining the Everyone Eats program.
The community response
The announcement of Langworthy’s project has received praise on social media and donations to the program’s GoFundMe page are rolling in.
As of Wednesday, 103 donors had contributed to the fund. Langworthy has contributed $25,000 of his own already and is looking for additional donations to help cover the initial cost of housing and supplies.
He has said he will personally cover the cost of training.
On the GoFundMe page, some people who have donated have left public messages about why they donated.
One donor wrote that her son had recently moved to Delaware to go to a sober house since Vermont has limited options. Another said she is in recovery herself. Others are the friends or family members of those struggling with substance use disorder.
Langworthy said he has received requests to partner with other sober houses, and he’s heard from people interested in teaching people in the program how to budget and prepare for a job search.
Having faith in the process
Currently, three individuals working at Heart n Soul are in active recovery. Langworthy is excited about the prospect of employing more.
He said he will vouch for those who complete the Recovery Kitchen program to other restaurants if there are no open positions at his own.
“I call you up as a reputable chef and say, ‘Hey, this person's finished our program. They're nine months clean, sober, great person shows up every day. Highly motivated,’” he said.
Langworthy runs his business based on faith, not just in the recovery of the people he wants to work with but the community as well.
“We're gonna have faith that people see this program for what it is and want to help support it by coming to eat at the restaurant or by giving to the GoFundMe,” he said.
