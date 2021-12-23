ESSEX — New to the Essex Experience in 2021, Magic Mann is a CBD shop on a mission to educate the public about its products and raise money for Indigenous causes.
Founded in 2019 in South Burlington by Meredith Mann, the company is dedicated to creating locally-sourced cannabis products and putting on events that are friendly to people from all backgrounds.
Mann is especially passionate about getting people educated about CBD and its effects.
“We are extremely educated, and we like to spend as much time with people as we can to get the proper information and products they need,” she told the Reporter.
Mann and her employees all have backgrounds in medical cannabis, and she said she perfected her recipes before broader access to CBD products was available. All of the cannabis products the shop sells are manufactured locally by the shop and grown by a local hemp producer.
She and her team produce gummies, hard candy and lollipops as well as cater cannabis weddings and events. All of the products are lab tested.
“As much as it sounds like you're sitting at home eating edibles and playing Grateful Dead, it's science and math and it takes a clear head to make sure you get it right,” Mann said.
Earlier this year, when the company moved to Essex, it decided to outsource its CBD production to a local hemp company to focus on education.
“I’ve seen that people are really seeking us out because of the education and quality we have,” Mann said.
Making personal connections
Even though there is a lot of misinformation about CBD, Mann knows there are still good products out there, though some “good” CBD can still cause reactions in people who aren’t used to it, she said.
Everyone is different, so Mann strives to make personal conversations so her customers can return with success.
“You go to dispensaries out-of-state and people push you out without time to ask questions because they want to make money,” she said,
While some people use CBD to help with health issues, Mann thinks people shouldn’t need a reason to use CBD and should try it as long as they’re responsible.
“Even if you're not a cannabis person yourself, you usually see the benefits and see how it’s working,” Mann said.
Giving back
Magic Mann also raises money for organizations and projects that support Native rights, something Mann is passionate about after living on a Navajo reservation in Arizona when she was in her college years.
“When I started this business I wanted to have a social justice mission so we created a fund to help indigenous organizations,” she said.
The fund has helped the Navajo community with COVID-19 protective gear and food sustainability as well as the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne with their food sustainability program to feed children.
Most recently, the fund has worked with Chief Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation and the Pennywise Foundation to support food and natural resources sustainability for future generations of the tribe.
“I’d like to see the native community to be a part of this industry and benefit from it as well.” Mann said, noting that the cannabis industry is often very white and male.
Looking ahead
Mann is preparing for the possibility of cannabis products with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) becoming legal in October 2022 by planning ahead. Her current products do not produce the “high” sensation, but if legalized, THC-infused products could be sold in her stores.
“We created a petition to put it on the Town Meeting Day ballot in Essex Junction and succeeded,” she said.
The measure will still have to be approved by voters on Town Meeting Day.
