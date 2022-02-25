Burlington Telecom grand opening in Essex Junction

Burlington Telecom staff, as well as Essex Economic Development Commission Chair Brian Shelden and Essex selectboard member Patrick Murray, cut a ribbon during the grand opening of Burlington Telecom in Essex Junction Feb. 24. 

 Courtesy Jorie Spaulding

ESSEX JUNCTION — Burlington Telecom recently expanded services into Essex Junction and opened an additional storefront this month in Post Office Square; 62 Pearl Street, Essex Junction.

While the official opening date was Feb. 14, a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday, Feb. 24.

“Burlington Telecom has been hard at work expanding our services into surrounding communities," Courtenay Wells, customer service manager, said in a press release. "We are not only proud but excited to bring our superior service and network to Essex and look forward to getting to know your faces.”  

The new location will provide in-house customer service and technical support. It will also offer Smarter TV presentations and demonstrations. Smarter TV is an initiative Burlington Telecom created to help consumers switch to streaming over traditional cable. BT will provide demonstrations of the latest in streaming technology to help customers discover which combination of devices and services will work best for their viewing habits and budget. 

If interested in services, call 802-540-0007 or e-mail customerservice@burlingtontelecom.com. Visit www.burlingtontelecom.com to see internet offerings.

