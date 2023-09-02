ESSEX JUNCTION — The gowns in the window of Fiori Bridal have caught the eyes of little girls on their way to school and newly-engaged women for decades.
Soon, the Essex Junction business will celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Owner Geri Cardinal, along with her daughter Erin and granddaughters Karsyn and Lily, are honored to have helped make generations of weddings all the more special.
“I think Fiori for Vermont brides has a special place in their hearts,” Cardinal said.
Cardinal bought Fiori in 2010 from Nicole Roberts, who first opened the bridal boutique in 1994. The shop was originally located in Winooski before moving to the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Five Corners.
Roberts turned to an Italian dictionary when she was at a loss for what to name the boutique. The Italian word for flower, “fiori,” jumped off the page.
When Cardinal took over the pink-walled shop, she had been out of the workforce for a number of years as a stay-at-a-home mom.
“It was a completely new endeavor,” she said, but she knew she wanted to emphasize an intimate shopping experience, complete with a personal consultant and individual dressing room.
Brides can bring along their mother or friends and even a bottle of champagne to celebrate the moment among the lace, tulle, sequins and silk. Cardinal’s staff takes it from there.
“We show them the set-up of the store, which is organized by silhouette, and then they can tell us what they are looking for, their price point,” she said. “We’ll pull dresses for them based on what the bride said.”
And brides want something different now than they did decades ago.
Weddings have changed, and the dresses need to reflect that.
Cardinal said fewer couples are opting for big church ceremonies these days, and more are moving to smaller outdoor celebrations.
“A lot of brides say they just want it to be fun,” Cardinal said. “It’s not quite as rigid as it used to be.”
Because of that, wedding dress designers are moving beyond traditional white ballgowns to ivory, colored and even patterned dresses, and Cardinal is making sure those styles are on her racks.
“To my surprise, we even have two black dresses in the store,” she said.
Fiori staff attend bridal markets every year to stay on top of the latest trends and fashions. In addition to everything else they order, each employee gets to choose a dress they love to include in the boutique’s inventory.
“It's fun to have those kinds of dresses that are a little bit over the top in the shop to put in the window for girls to see,” Cardinal said.
Working with her daughter and granddaughters means she gets feedback and perspective from multiple generations of women, advice that she feels makes the shop unique.
“We all have the same love for Fiori,” Cardinal said.
Her favorite part of owning the business is not the “yes to the dress” moment, but the post-wedding stories she hears.
“It’s reading the reviews and seeing how we have made a bride have wonderful memories of her wedding experience,” she said.
