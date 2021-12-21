WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union has added two new vice presidents to its management team — and one is an Essex Junction resident.
Dennis Madigan Jr., joins the credit union as vice president of retail banking sales and service.
Madigan has over 10 years of banking experience in Vermont including varied management positions. A graduate of the University of Vermont, he received his master’s degree in banking and financial management from New England College.
He lives in Essex Junction with his wife Karen, his children Mackenzie and Jameson and their dog Reese. When not at work, Madigan enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, biking or swimming.
Lindsay Sandham is the NEFCU's second hire. A new Vermont resident, he will serve as vice president for consumer lending.
