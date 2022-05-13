BURLINGTON — Peter Miller, an Essex High School alum, is taking his education and applying it to the real world by running his own business.
Miller, now a business administration student at Champlain College, started and runs his own portable mini golf business. Perfect for birthday parties and summer camps, Mini Golf on the Go started out of his parents’ garage, where he built the courses himself.
Miller rents a 9 hole course starting at $175 for two hours and a 18 hole rental course starting at $300 for two hours. The course can be set up inside or outside and includes clubs of varying sizes, 40 golf balls, scorecards and pencils.
“Sometimes homework takes a little bit of a backseat to responding to business emails or doing events and stuff,” Miller told the Reporter.
Starting the business
Building a business is different from just learning about it in class, Miller said.
“In class you learn about businesses and kind of the operations of them but when you actually do it yourself, real world experiences are really valuable,” he said.
Miller first became interested in carpentry when he was helping a friend convert a van into a liveable camper. When the van was done, he decided to start his own project: a putting green that was 8-feet by 2-feet.
Over time he created and tested out different mini golf courses, adapting them to be easier or harder based on feedback he received, he said.
“Once I had the course done, it was all about marketing. I got connected with the Vermont Small Business Development Center and they've been a huge help,” Miller said.
After renting the course to over 50 different events in 2021, Miller’s been able to share his keys to success with others. Navigating insurance and other legal business measures can be challenging, so Miller’s helped others navigate the process.
“I've been able to help other friends who kind of go down the same path and give them tips,” said.
Defining priorities
Running the business is mostly a one person job, Miller said.
“I have friends who help me when I have multiple events in one day but I'd say 95% of the time, it's just me,” he said.
Next semester at Champlain College, he’ll be taking fewer classes next semester to accommodate his busy schedule with the business.
“I've less social time. I don't hang out with friends as much as I wish I could,” he said. “But it's just kind of part of running the business and my friends understand.”
Even if Miller graduates later than his peers, he said, is hopeful that his business will keep him afloat and make the delay worthwhile.
“I'm not really worried about taking a long time to get through college because in my mind, once I'm done with college I will be set up to work,” he said. “If this becomes my full time job, I would love that. And I'm on track to make that happen.”
Mini Golf on the Go is available for bookings on its website and the business can be reached at vtminigolf@gmail.com or 802-557-5964.
