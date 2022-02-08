ESSEX – At Mountain View Animal Hospital, Dr. Erin Forbes cares for almost every kind pet imaginable — from cats and dogs to snakes and salamanders.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. most days, people and their pets can be seen visiting the veterinarian’s office for specialized care or general wellness check-ups.
Forbes is there to make them feel welcome and comfortable. She is a 2014 graduate of Atlantic Veterinary College and in her free time she enjoys horseback riding and mountain climbing, according to Mountain View Animal Hospital’s website.
“Most of my work is talking to people,” she told the Reporter. “I like to explain what I’m doing with their pets.”
For Forbes, two mornings a week are devoted to surgeries, which usually include spaying and neutering but can also include dentistry and cancer removals.
“Every once in a while I’ll do a Cesarean section,” she said. “I have a friend who breeds Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and I do them for her dogs. It’s very intense but I get to bring puppies into the world.”
There is a full laboratory with tools for vets to analyze blood and urine samples and a stocked pharmacy at the animal hospital, according to its website.
Calming animals and humans
Forbes uses low stress handling to make animals' trips to the vet as calm as possible, she said.
“I have a lot of tasty treats for dogs and smelly treats for cats. I also approach cats from behind to say I respect them.”
She wraps cats in towels to calm them and doesn’t scruff cats, or grab them by the loose skin on the back of their necks.
Sedation is also an option if animals are in extreme emotional distress.
“It’s not appropriate to push them because if they're nervous you're just going to make it worse and they get more aggressive,” she said.
For dogs she crawls around with them and does not put them on her examination table. She also has the owners bring animals favorite treats in order to keep them calm and happy.
When people are stressed, Forbes talks to them about what she wants to do to help their pet and why.
More people brought animals in during COVID as well as more pets were adopted and people spent more time at home with them.
Exotic animals
Exotic animals can include birds, rodents, lizards and similar creatures, according to Forbes.
“A lot of times people will get a bird or a lizard or a small animal and they won't realize how different they are from a dog or cat.” She said, “A lot of my exam is talking about how the cage is set up and what is the bedding and what do you feed them and how often.”
It’s more difficult to do things with these animals because they’re skittish around vets due to their smaller size, she said. This can lead to sedation which can cost more money.
Mountainview Animal Hospital is located on 129 Main Street in Essex Junction. Their phone number is (802) 879-6311.
