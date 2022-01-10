Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) Drop-Off Centers in Essex, South Burlington and Williston will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 11 due to dangerously low temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to be at or near 0 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills in the -25 to -35 degree range. Wind chills this low can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin.
All facilities are expected to be on normal operating schedules for the remainder of the week.
