ESSEX JUNCTION — A steady thrum of trains passing through Essex Junction used to tie the community together. Now Boxcar Bakery, opening soon, wants to be the new connector of the city.
The bakery, run by Stacey and MK Daley, began in Stacey’s home kitchen 12 years ago. Stacey sold the treats she baked with business partner Bridget Corkery at the Five Corners farmers market but it was not a full-time operation.
Boxcar Bakery is moving from a farmstand to 11 Park Street in a space with high ceilings and large windows that let in lots of natural light.
“[Essex Junction] needed a place where you can walk in and buy two-dozen cookies or a birthday cake and bring it somewhere … We want that to be our bakery, linking and tying the community together,” Stacey said.
Boxcar Bakery will have a wide variety of menu items with baked goods ranging from croissants to fruity pebble crispy treats and different coffees for customers to sit down and enjoy or take to go.
While Stacey’s daughters enjoy her croissants, she said she understands some children would prefer a rainbow treat.
The Boxcar Bakery plans to use local vendors for their ingredients to source from Vermont. As two Vermonters, this is very important to both business partners.
“Why would we bring apples from Canada when we produce apples in Vermont?” MK asked rhetorically.
Aside from apples, Stacey and MK are looking for local maple syrup producers, and they have friends who just bought an orchard who they hope to eventually partner with.
Stacey and MK have found Vermont business owners to support one another as they’ve worked to open the bakery.
“When we’ve called around for certain things it’s like ‘Oh you’re opening a business in Essex, we would love to support you,” and we’ve been like ‘Great we want to support you too,” MK said.
When Stacey was baking out of her home kitchen in 2010, she wanted to open a full-time bakery but with two young daughters, she said it wasn’t the right time.
Over a decade later, she and MK began to think about opening their own bakery after years of working in the food industry. They knew a lot of restaurant businesses would fail in the first few years of opening, but many of them also succeeded.
“Why not us, why can’t we be successful,” Stacey and MK asked themselves.
Stacey acknowledged while they are hardworking, she and MK are both white and are therefore privileged in their success.
“Yes, we’re women, but we’re also white, so we have to take that into consideration,” Stacey said. “Not everyone has the same opportunity as we do.”
To other people who are considering pursuing their dreams later in life, Stacey and MK say “do it.”
“Why not?” MK said. “If we had gone another ten years we would just be regretting not doing it.”
