ESSEX JUNCTION — It’s been almost thirty years since Anthony Martone and his parents started Martone’s Market, and yet he still doesn’t understand why people are obsessed with his sandwiches, he said.
“You know, it wasn't long after first starting that I would be out hiking and I would pass somebody on the trail and they would be like ‘Hey, your sandwich man!’” he said.
While the phenomenon puzzles him, he remains grateful, he said.
The idea of him running a business had come from his parents, who had recently retired from running a restaurant of their own and who wanted him to be settled in a similar situation.
They were looking at one restaurant in North Hero when Martone mentioned that he wanted to start a meat market, he said.
His parents found the current location, which used to be known as Henry’s Market and was very popular for its meat and groceries before closing.
While Martone’s Market in Essex Junction started as a meat market and grocery store in July 1992 like its predecessor, it was clear the customers wanted something different.
“Originally, there were no tables at all except a little table in the back of the store where we would have our break and customers would ask if they could eat there,” Martone said.
As he sold less meat and more sandwiches, the grocery shelves came down and were replaced with more tables. The most challenging part of the business soon became preparing to sell sandwiches in volume, even though they are easy to make.
“I've only got two and a half hours or so, three hours, to really make the bulk of my business,” he said.
Martone felt the business was able to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the nature of the product being sold.
“Our product is designed to go,” he said. “It's not like we were a steakhouse, and you're trying to sell steaks in containers, which is difficult to be able to take on. The sandwich is portable by design.”
The market runs with several employees who have coped with the pandemic well, but Martone said the food industry still has its challenges.
“I think that if you asked my employees, they would say they would love to earn more,” he said.
Martone’s Market is closed on Sundays and Mondays due to staffing and supply difficulties. On these days, Martone works behind the counter, baking and organizing the market’s long term operations.
He also has help from an employee who has been there from almost the beginning.
“We hired her as a fill-in from when my parents would go down to Florida,” he said. “Mary was going to fill-in for my mom while she was away, but I hired her and mom never came back to work and Mary never left.
Martone’s Market is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Sandwiches can be ordered by ordering online at www.martonesmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.