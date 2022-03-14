ESSEX — The price of gas is rising across the country, and the impact is not lost on Essex.
On March 14, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Chittenden County was $4.32. One cause of the increase is Russia’s war in Ukraine. Last Tuesday, President Biden took aim at one of Russia’s main revenue sources by announcing a ban on imports of Russian oil.
These rising gas prices don’t just affect commuters’ wallets, but Town of Essex services and local businesses.
The Essex Public Works Department, for example, depends on gas to fill up its trucks for road maintenance and snow plowing. Public works director Dennis Lutz said those services don’t stop just because prices are high.
“When the police get a call or Parks and Rec or we have a snowstorm and we have to plow, we can't look and say ‘Oh, my God, fuel prices are high,” he told the Reporter.
DPW has tried to decrease its reliance on oil by trying to make its buildings energy efficient and looking into electric vehicles, Lutz said. But for now, high gas prices could affect municipal departments’ budgets for the foreseeable future.
Bouchard-Pierce, an Essex business that sells and delivers appliances, has had its own struggles with gas prices.
Owner Bob Bouchard told the Reporter the company has two fleets of vehicles, a distribution fleet and a service fleet. Both need to fuel-up at the gas pump.
“With that many vehicles, gas prices affect our bottom line,” he said. So at times, we have to adjust our service rates to reflect the higher gas prices.
Municipal impact
Lutz said that even though gas prices aren’t affecting town services yet, they could have an impact on the public works budget in the future.
“We anticipate we're going to be short $80,000. That's not five or $10,000 that you can fit within a couple million dollar budget. That's, you know, substantial,” he said.
Due to the mild winter — during which less salt and plowing has been needed — and the lower cost of fuel last fall, Lutz said staff might be able to adjust the budget accordingly. The DPW budget is a general fund, he said, that can be used for different needs as decided by the department.
He did not see increased gas prices impacting the town until July 1 when the fiscal year 2023 budgets for public works and other municipal departments are finalized, he said.
After that, it depends on what happens to fuel prices in the future. If they go up, and money is not reallocated from other sources, sacrifices might need to be made.
“Instead of doing Susie Wilson and Kellogg Road maybe we do Susie Wilson, and only part of Kellogg Road,” he said, describing paving projects the department hopes to accomplish in the future.
Local business impact
At Bouchard-Pierce, service rates for customers looking to have an appliance fixed have had to be raised to align with rising gas prices.
The business has also made sacrifices on its end that lower the amount of profit gained from the business, Bouchard said.
“We made that adjustment prior to the gas price jumps that we're seeing,” he said. “When it comes to our distribution fleet. We don't adjust for gas prices with that.”
Gas prices are not the biggest expense the business has had to face, Bouchard said. The cost of appliances shipping them to the store from suppliers has also increased.
“All manufacturers are passing down price increases to us and ultimately, that's where the consumer is going to pay more for,” he said.
